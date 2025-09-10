Studio33:3 Wows with Immersive Sound

Studio33:3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designed to translate a live worship set or studio session into an immersive experience, boasts a Genelec 7.1.4 system.

Grand Rapids, MI (September 10, 2025)—Studio33:3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designed to translate a live worship set or studio session into an immersive experience, boasts a Genelec 7.1.4 system.

Studio33:3 was conceived as both a tribute and a mission: to carry forward the legacy of worship leader Sarah Jannae Rijfkogel, whose passion for music and ministry inspired the vision behind the studio. Pastors Sam and Brenda Rijfkogel, the studio’s creators, were inspired by the life and legacy of their late daughter to create a studio where Christian artists and worship leaders could develop worship music in the immersive listening experience that has become a standard.

Designed by Indianapolis, IN-based Haverstick Designs (who also designed Polyphia founder Tim Henson’s W6rst Studios with Genelec Active Monitors) with gear integration by Vintage King, the studio boasts a full array of Genelec Smart Active Monitors, integrated using Genelec’s GLM calibration software.

“With Apple Music making Spatial Audio the default listening experience, we wanted to equip our clients to translate the energy of a live worship set or their studio session into immersive mixes that fully surround the listener,” stated Drew McElhenny, executive studio director at Studio33:3.

“We knew Atmos was no longer optional, it was the future. And Genelec’s system gave us the consistency, flexibility and accuracy we needed to make that future real. The GLM system was a game-changer in dialing in the room to sound just right.”

The Genelec immersive system employs 8350A monitors for LCR, 8340A monitors for surrounds and height channels, a 7382A subwoofer and a 9320A Reference Controller. The speakers are finished in white to complement the studio’s minimalist aesthetic.

“We’ve been absolutely thrilled with the Genelec system,” commented McElhenny. “From the first playback, the clear imaging, detail, and low-end extension stood out. Every guest we’ve brought through the studio has had the same ‘wow’ moment.”

Studio33:3 also includes an SSL Duality console and 10.5 miles of hand-installed cabling, all housed in an acoustically optimized facility with design contributions from Simplified Acoustics and Acoustic Fulfillment.