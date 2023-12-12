Swiss Engineer Upgrades Mobile Converter Rig

Cambridge, UK (December 11, 2023)—Swiss engineer and location sound recordist Bernard Seidler has purchased a Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 modular conversion system, replacing a two-decades-old ADA-8XR setup.

“When I buy a product, I want it to last,” Seidler says. “Parting with my ADA-8XRs will be painful because they still work perfectly well, but after many years of loyal service, it was time to look at today’s converters and take advantage of developments in that field. I wanted to stick with Prism Sound because I’ve always appreciated the audio and build quality of its products. My new ADA-128 is really perfect and I think the same care has been taken with its construction as with the ADA-8XR.”

Based near Geneva, Switzerland, Seidler mainly works in broadcast, recording audio for Télévision Suisse Romande (RTS) and for small production companies. His projects range from news to more elaborate magazine programs and documentaries. He has also had a 20-year working relationship with Argentinian conductor Roberto Sawicki, who leads the Geneva-based l’orchestre de Lancy-Genève chamber orchestra, and records several of their concerts annually.

“My recording setup is designed to be portable so it can be easily transported to different venues,” he says. “I have a Pro Tools HDX recorder and a selection of microphones and various preamps from Manley, Millennia and Summit, but at the heart of my set up is Prism Sound conversion; everything passes through it. I don’t have a mixing console, so if I need to record, the converter acts both as an AD interface to Pro Tools or other applications on my computer and as a DA to listen to the recording or mix. Without it, I couldn’t do anything. It’s a vital part of my system.”

He continues, “My 32-input/16-output ADA-128 has allowed me to replace all of my ADA-8XRs and save on the purchase of racks and space for transport, not to mention a lot of effort in terms of loading and unloading. What’s more, with the Dante, MADI and soon-to-be-released Mic/Line interfaces, I’ll only need one rack and a few accessories when I’m on the move,” he says.