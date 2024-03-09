Splice Takes Platform Mobile

Music creation platform has released a new mobile experience that is now available across iOS and Android.

Splice Mobile combines the developer’s AI-based Create technology with its sample catalog to empower users to browse, audition and create from the company’s library of more than 300 instruments across 140 unique genres of music.

Splice has also partnered with producer Terrace Martin (Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, the Game, Busta Rhymes, Stevie Wonder, Raphael Saadiq) to highlight the creative potential of Splice Mobile “I didn’t even need band members. What makes Splice’s Create function amazing—you don’t need a keyboard, you don’t need a computer, you don’t even need a studio. So long as your phone is charged.”

Key features of Splice Mobile Include:

Browse, audition, and create using the full Splice catalog from a mobile device

Curate sounds into Collections for mobile moodboards

Choose a genre, add, swap, and delete up to eight instrumental layers

Share links to Stacks with friends, followers or collaborators

Fine-tune mix with volume and BPM controls

Easily save, share and export sounds to work on in any DAW, or collaborate with friends

Save Stacks, then pick up on mobile or desktop

“We believe that great ideas should never be confined by time or space,” said Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava. “We continue to be led by our customers’ desires to integrate Splice sounds deeper in their workflows. This new mobile experience is another path for our customers to bring new ideas to life anytime, anywhere—without losing any of the quality they’ve come to rely on from Splice.”