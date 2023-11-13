Prism Sound Looks to Beat Counterfeiters

Cambridge, UK (November 13, 2023)—In the wake of news that Prism Sound’s audio interfaces have been counterfeited in China, the company is putting up a new face—specifically, new China-only special editions that feature distinctive red faceplates on them. The unique converters are only available in China – and only through the company’s official distributor, Digital Media Technology Co. Ltd.

Since discovering illegal units on sale in the Far East, Prism Sound’s technical team have been examining them, running tests that indicate the fakes are substandard. Anyone who has concerns about the authenticity of a Prism Sound product can email [email protected] for guidance on how to distinguish a real unit from a fake one. “Counterfeit interfaces may look convincing, but under the surface, they are poorly made and not worth the money people are trying to sell them for,” says Prism Sound’s CEO James Woodburn adds. “They fall a long way short of the audio performance and build quality of legitimate products.”

In the meantime, Prism Sound’s Lyra 2 and Callia interfaces will both be given the new red livery and will be available immediately through DMT. “We are taking this action because we want audio professionals in China to have a quick and easy way of recognizing legitimate products so they can avoid being fooled by inferior fake ones,” says Prism Sound’s CEO James Woodburn. “It was hugely disappointing to find counterfeit Lyra audio interfaces on sale in the Far East and we are determined to stamp out this illegal trade, not just because it is very damaging for our brand and reputation, but also because it is unfair on our loyal customer base.”