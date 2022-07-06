Taking a Plug-In Path Less Traveled

Tampa, FL (July 6, 2022)—Skyler Gibbons, a partner at the Grand Bay studios complex in Tampa, has been using Polyverse plug-ins on a number of his music mixes.

​Noted Gibbons, “It’s always been a thing for me to look for new ways of using the plug-ins I have. Something might say the plugin is for drums, but I might throw it on vocals. You never know what might work. Even if you’re experimenting a lot, you can hit a wall of using the same stuff again and again, so sometimes I’ll just strip down everything I’ve been using and start over with all-new stuff. That’s how I found Polyverse.”

The Manipulator granular pitch and formant shifting plug-in has been used a few times in Gibbons’s mixes for pitch-bent vocal sounds. “I use it with so many pop vocals because it’s perfect for a whole bunch of processed vocal sounds,” he says. “It’s also great for hip-hop, because they always want that deep voice in the background and it gives you the perfect version of that. A lot of times with sound manipulation, you can get a lot of artifacts and other stuff you don’t want, but I don’t get that with Manipulator. Even when I’m messing with the formant a lot the sound stays really smooth and clear.”