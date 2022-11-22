Video: Alan Parsons on ‘The Complete Albums Collection’ Vinyl Release

New York, NY (November 22, 2022)—In its latest episode, Soundworks Collection talks with audio engineer, songwriter, musician and record producer Alan Parsons about his new vinyl release, The Complete Albums Collection, and his engineering experiences with quadraphonic, immersive audio and various recording and playback gear.

The vinyl box set was made with the full cooperation of Eric Woolfson’s family and Alan Parsons. It includes the 11 original studio albums, including The Sicilian Defence album originally recorded in 1979 and previously unreleased until 2014 when it was included within The Complete Album Collection 11-CD box set.

All the albums were half-speed remastered at Abbey Road and cut from hi-res files transferred from the best-available master tapes where analog was originally used, and from the original digital master tapes for all albums from 1983 onwards, with everything approved by Alan Parsons. The box includes a 60-page 12” x 12” hardback book containing full lyrics, brand-new sleeve notes and an essay from Miles Showell of Abbey Road Studios on the half-speed remastering process.

The Alan Parsons Project was a progressive rock music entity comprised of engineer/producer Alan Parsons and songwriter, musician and manager Eric Woolfson. They released 10 concept albums that focused on subject matter such as science fiction, supernatural, literary and sociological themes between 1976 and 1987, and have sold in excess of 55 million albums worldwide.

Their focus was on very high-quality studio sound production, and they recorded most of their work at Abbey Road Studios in London. They used a variety of different lead vocalists and musicians on every album, but did employ some relatively consistent session players such as guitarist Ian Bairnson, arranger Andrew Powell, bassist and vocalist David Paton, drummer Stuart Elliott, and vocalists Lenny Zakatek and Chris Rainbow, choosing who they felt was the best for each song rather than being constrained to molding the material for one specific artist.