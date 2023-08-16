VIDEO: Inside The Sound Of ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

New York, NY (August 15, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with sound designer and supervising sound editor Robert Stambler and supervising sound editor Damian Del Borrello about their work on ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ and particularly Episode 106, “Udûn.”

Robert Stambler — Sound Designer and Supervising Sound Editor

Robert Stambler is an American sound designer and supervising sound editor for feature films, television, commercials, streaming series and documentaries. Starting his career in the cutting-edge environment of JJ Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions, he has worked on such franchises as Mission Impossible, Star Trek, Star Wars, Cloverfield, Venom and The Lord of the Rings. He is a one-time winner and two-time Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel nominee and first-time Emmy nominee for his work on The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power.

Damian Del Borrello —Supervising Sound Editor

Damian Del Borrello is an Emmy-nominated, New Zealand-based sound designer with more than 15 years of experience crafting soundscapes for TV and film. Most recently, he served as the supervising sound editor of Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel to the blockbuster Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film franchises, based on the hit book series by J.R.R. Tolkien. Del Borrello received his first Emmy nomination in 2023 for Outstanding Sound Editing for his work on the show; as well as two MPSE Golden Reel nominations in 2023 for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ADR and Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley for his work on the show.

Additionally, Del Borrello has earned four Australian Screen Sound Guild Award nominations, including Best Sound for a Children’s Programme for his work on the New Zealand children’s show Kiddets; Best Sound for Interactive Media for the series Beadhead; Best Sound for A Short Fiction Film for his work on Brawl; and Best Achievement in Sound for a Short Film for Crystal Jam.

Del Borrello’s sound designing credits further include the Australian drama film Legacy: A Ride to Conquer Motor Neurone Disease, a documentary by BAFTA-winning director Tony Prescott; Crushed, which won Best Thriller Feature at Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival; the dramatic comedy Psychoanalysis, which won best feature awards at the Manchester International, Canada International, Big Island, and Melbourne Underground film festivals; and drama feature The Pretend One starring David Field.

Del Borrello’s postproduction skillset is versatile and varied. He has served as a foley editor, re-recording mixer, ADR mixer and sound editor, contributing his talents to projects like the Starz’s IGN Award-winning series Spartacus and Ash vs Evil Dead; the China Film Critics Award-winning international feature Looking Up; the documentary series Australia: The Story of Us; and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Up next, Del Borrello’s work as a Supervising Sound Editor will be featured in the second season of HBO’s Our Flag Means Death and Taika Waititi’s new series, Time Bandits, for Apple TV+.