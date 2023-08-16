VIDEO: Inside The Sound Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

New York, NY (August 17, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer Ron Bochar and production sound mixer Mathew Price, CAS, about their work on one of most complex episodes of the entire series—Episode 506, “The Testi-Roastial.”

Ron Bochar — Supervising Sound Editor and Re-recording Mixer

Ron Bochar is a New York City-based supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer. Over the past 44 years, Ron has worked on many feature films and documentaries, but only a handful of series, spending the past five years on the five seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He is a winner of three Emmys, three Cinema Audio Society (CAS) awards and has been nominated for an Oscar, all for re-recording.

Mathew Price, CAS — Production Sound Mixer

From the Jersey mob to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Mathew Price CAS has been a New York-based production sound mixer for more than 35 years and has mixed too many films and TV shows to count. He has won an Emmy, received three additional Emmy nominations and won two Cinema Audio Society (CAS) awards for his work on “Maisel.” He has also garnered six Emmy nominations and won one CAS award for the groundbreaking HBO series, “The Sopranos.”