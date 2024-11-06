Producer Makes GÜD Art With New Speakers

Biggleswade, UK (November 6, 2024)—José Luis Nisco Chaparro, the Latin Grammy-nominated Argentinian producer and engineer better known as MozartMuzik, has installed a pair of PMC6-2 monitors in his new studio in Buenos Aires, GÜD Art Factory.

The PMC monitors were recommended by MozartMuzik’s friend Teezio, a Grammy-winning mix engineer who has them in his own studio in Los Angeles.

“I was searching for a detailed, high-end monitor that could accurately represent the top of the frequency spectrum for vocals, and could also deliver a defined transient response,” MozartMuzik explains. “On Teezio’s recommendation, I contacted PMC’s Argentinian distributor, Planeta Analogico, and they gave me the space to listen to the monitors and use them on some work of my own so that I could clearly decide if they were what I wanted.

“Since installing them in my own studio in June, the monitors have been performing well, and the sound is from another planet. It sounds so good that artists who work with me are now coming to the studio to check their own mixes and masters.”

The GÜD Art Factory is a commercial facility that was designed with help from Javier Fracchia, one of Argentina’s most prominent studio designers and mastering engineers.

“The studio is used for recording, mixing and mastering and is equipped with PMC6-2 main monitors and a UAD Apollo x6 + UAD Satellite OCTO DSP system as the main interface,” MozartMuzik says. “For vocals, I have a Manley Reference cardioid microphone with a Neve 1073SPX preamp and an Empirical Labs EL8X Distressor compressor. I also have various other pieces of equipment, including a few synths like Prophet 6, Prophet X and Moog Matriarch.”

MozartMuzik began creating music in his mother’s basement when he was still a teenager. At that time no Argentinian artists were making urban music such as trap, hip-hop or reggaeton, so he moved to Miami and began working with artists such as Bryant Myers, Eladio Carrion, Anuel AA, Jhay Cortez, Nicky Jam, Sech, J Quiles and Arcangel. Eventually freestyle rap took off in Argentina and MozartMuzik returned to his home country to work with artists such as Cazzu, Bhavi, Duki and Seven Kayne, who are now big-name acts.