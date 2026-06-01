Audio-Technica ATSP-30 Network Ceiling Speakers Debut

Stow, OH (June 1, 2026)—Audio-Technica has unveiled its new ATSP-30 network ceiling speaker series, based around two models: the ATSP-30LP (Audio-Technica LINK) and ATSP-30DP (Dante), intended for use in small to mid-sized rooms.

The speakers are designed for streamlined installation in a given networked meeting and collaboration space. Sold in pairs (one active, one passive), the ATSP-30 speakers mount flush into drop or hard ceilings, offering a low-profile footprint while delivering 140° coverage for both multimedia and straight speech reinforcement and multimedia playback.

The ATSP-30 series integrates directly with Audio-Technica’s ATDM digital SmartMixer platform and compatible microphones, forming a complete, networked audio ecosystem over standard Cat5e or better cabling. Multiple speaker pairs can be deployed with independent signal routing for zone-based audio control.

Onboard DSP, including EQ, delay and presets, can be configured via a mixer interface or Dante software. Additional design tools, including EASE compatibility and Audio-Technica’s Speaker Layout Tool, support system planning and optimization for any installation.