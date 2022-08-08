Steakhouse Mics Kits with New Drum Pack

Steakhouse Studio, which opened in L.A. in 1986, now has one the largest collection of microphones from Telefunken Elektroakustik.

Los Angeles, CA (August 8, 2022)—Steakhouse Studio, which opened in L.A. in 1986, now has one the largest collection of microphones from Telefunken Elektroakustik with the recent addition of a new DC7 drum pack.

Chief engineer Sam Madill explained, “We added the Telefunken drum pack to simplify and speed up our work with drummers, and to complement our comprehensive mic collection. Steakhouse is known for tracking drums, and we have 30-plus year history with some of the greatest drummers ever recorded.”

In addition to its new DC7 collection, Steakhouse has a Diamond Series Ela M 251E multi-pattern large diaphragm tube condenser microphone, a matched set of large diaphragm C12 condenser mics, two TF29 Copperhead tube mics with all-brass K67-style capsules, four M60 FET mics with three interchangeable cardioid, omni and hypercardioid capsules, and an assortment of M80, M81 and M82 dynamics mics. The DC7 drum pack includes an M80-SH, three M81-SHs, an M82, and a matched pair of M60 FET condensers with mounts and right-angle cables in a hard-shell case.

Studio partner and engineer Lee Bench explains the history of Telefunken acquisitions over the years and how the mics have been an integral part of the studio: “We began our relationship with Telefunken four years after partnering with previous owner/partner Steve Lukather of Toto in 1996. We had Toto’s vintage mic collection, which included an original ELA M. Gradually these mics were needed for projects outside of Steakhouse, and that left a huge hole in our mic collection. A rep from the new Telefunken happened to be in town and after hearing their new recreations of the classic mics, it was the obvious choice.”