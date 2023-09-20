DPA Mics Moves to New R&D-Focused HQ

DPA Microphone has a new home, having moved into a new suburban headquarters based in Kokkedal, outside Copenhagen.

Kokkedal, Denmark (September 20, 2023)—DPA Microphones has a new home, having moved into a new suburban headquarters based in Kokkedal, outside Copenhagen.

The new site is largely focused on accommodating the company’s research and development (R&D) facilities, sporting studio spaces and new upgrades for the division, including a full anechoic chamber that will aid in the creation of DPA’s mics. Additionally, a planned multi-room space will feature a video studio and controlled listening area for live and recorded demonstrations.

The new location, which will have members from sales and marketing, finance, customer service and management, has an architectural and interior design style that the company feels better aligns with its brand.

The new 1,700-square-meter facility also implements green and environmental solutions such as WindowMaster climate solutions, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations.

“DPA continually aims to inspire sound professionals looking to improve their solutions, and we are confident that the new headquarters will further enable this growth,” says DPA Microphones CEO, Kalle Nielsen. “The facility offers a great environment for close collaboration across the organization and with outside partners, which is the foundation we need to provide strong solutions. This high-tech environment will be the homebase for some of the world’s best microphone specialists, enabling them to create even better microphones and provide more education to the pro audio community.”