The Awards Keep Coming at Art House Miami

Miami, FL (December 21, 2021)—The Solid State Logic Origin analog mixing console in Art House’s new Studio B has been working hard as company founder Julio Reyes Copello and his staff have continued to add to their long list of successes.

In the past 12 months, Art House and Reyes Copello, the award-winning Colombian music producer, pianist, arranger and composer, were involved in four of the six albums that were recently nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop Album category. The nominations include Pablo Alborán’s Vértigo and Camilo’s Mis Manos, which also garnered multiple Latin Grammy nominations and wins this year.

All of the Mis Manos album was written in Studio B. Camilo received the most Latin Grammy nominations of any artist this year and took home four at the televised ceremony in November. Christina Aguilera’s latest single, “Pa Mis Muchachas,” released in October, was also written at the facility.

In-house engineer Natalia Schlesinger, who started work at the facility around the time that the 32-channel Origin was delivered and installed in the new control room, which was constructed in 2020, appreciates the SSL console’s preamps, especially for the cohesiveness that they bring to recordings when tracking groups of musicians. “The preamps are beautiful,” she says. “Especially when we do ensemble recordings, because the tracks all get to live in the same world. It has been amazing to use the console because we’ve used other preamps, but we find that when we use the Origin PureDrive preamps for large ensembles, everything is warm but clean. Also, the EQs have that distinct SSL tone to them, that is absolutely cherished by everyone.”

Reyes Copello, who regularly works with top Latin artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin, founded the Art House Records label and production facility with the purpose of discovering and nurturing new music talent. He comments that Origin’s PureDrive microphone preamps have introduced new tone and character possibilities to his productions at the facility, which is outfitted with a variety of front-end alternatives. “For many recording situations, the SSL PureDrive comes out on top,” Reyes Copello says.

In early 2021, Schlesinger and Latin Grammy-nominated mixing and mastering engineer and educator Robin Reumers jointly mixed a new all-star rendition of “Himno de la alegría” on the SSL Origin. A tribute to the frontline heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, it was produced by Reyes Copello at Art House and features over four dozen major Latin artists, actors and athletes plus a guitar solo by Queen’s Brian May.