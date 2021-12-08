Solid State Logic BiG SiX Mixer Launches

Solid State Logic has launched BiG SiX, a 16-channel mixing console offering USB integration, as well as the brand’s traditional processing and routing capabilities.

Oxford, England (December 8, 2021)—Expanding literally on the success of its SiX desktop mixer, Solid State Logic has launched BiG SiX, a 16-channel mixing console offering USB integration, as well as the brand’s traditional processing and routing capabilities.

BiG SiX features a SuperAnalogue design culled from the company’s 9000 consoles, along with a new 16-channel AD/DA USB interface. Also included is an “Essential Version” of the SSL G-Comp Bus Compressor, expanded with an ‘Auto’ release feature, channel dynamics processing and a three-band EQ based on the SSL 4000E console. Meanwhile, the mixer’s monitoring section sports a matrix feeding two independent headphone outputs, along with 18-channel analog summing at mixdown capability.

The mixer offers 16 channels of 96 kHz / 24-bit USB conversion which the user can reroute to external inputs, stereo cues and pre/post fader options. There are also fully balanced insert points on all four SuperAnalogue inputs; full-size 100 mm console faders; dual independent headphone outputs; and Mix Bus Inject for cascading additional SiX and BiG SiX mixers together. As well as offering four SuperAnalogue Mic/Line/Hi-z inputs with polarity switch, the four Stereo Inputs can be individually switched to dual mono.

“SiX introduced SSL console-grade processing and workflow to a wider range of users, and BiG SiX, with its enhanced feature set and full USB interface integration takes this a stage further, providing all of the essential tools of a hybrid studio. BiG SiX sets a new benchmark in desktop mixer performance and we can’t wait to see how users enhance their productions with it.” comments Nigel Beaumont, Managing Director of Solid State Logic.

SSL BiG SiX is available at $2,999.