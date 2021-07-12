French OB Fleet Scales Up with Riedel

Wuppertal, Germany (July 12, 2021)—French outside broadcasting (OB) facilities and production services provider AMP Visual TV has rolled out its all-new Millenium [sic] 3 and Millenium 4 live UHD production vehicles, which are equipped with Riedel signal routing, processing and communications solutions.

A couple of years ago, Riedel Communications worked with AMP Visual TV on the launch of Millenium Signature 12, its flagship 44-camera van driven by a massive MediorNet signal transport infrastructure. This unit was followed by the Millenium 6 OB-van project, also based on Riedel technology. Now, according to François Valadoux, chief technical officer, AMP VISUAL TV, “[Riedel technology] also drives live coverage on our DSNG vehicles and has been instrumental in live broadcasts of our 24 Hours of Le Mans series.”

A Riedel MediorNet real-time network drives 14-camera productions for both new trucks, with Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom and Bolero wireless intercom for crew communications. Millenium 3 and 4 are each designed for daily UHD video productions and can expand for bigger productions by merging with any other systems from the fleet with Riedel technology on board. In this manner, the combined Millenium 3 and 4 units provided coverage for the last UEFA Champions League soccer match in Paris early in March.

Valadoux says, “MediorNet is at the heart of our philosophy of providing a fleet of OB units that can be easily shared, combined and redispatched on-the-fly based on our daily production requirements.”

Millenium 3 and 4 additionally boast an IP communications infrastructure based on Riedel’s top-of-the-line Artist-1024 digital matrix intercom paired with Bolero, which AMP Visual TV recently named as the wireless intercom standard for its entire operation. The communications system also includes a mix of Riedel’s IP-based intelligent user interfaces of the 1200 and 2300 SmartPanel Series.

Specializing in live television production, AMP Visual TV provides broadcast services across the entire production chain. The company boasts one of Europe’s largest fleets of OB vehicles — 44 in total — and also operates 29 studios in Paris, eight with fixed control rooms.

Riedel • www.riedel.net