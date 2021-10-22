MBC Group Upgrades IP Capabilities at Dubai Studio City

Dubai Studio City, UAE (October 22, 2021)—MBC Group, which encompasses TV channels, FM radio stations and subscription-based services, recently upgraded its audio infrastructure with AES67/RAVENNA-compliant Lawo IP equipment at its facility in Dubai Studio City in the United Arab Emirates.

One consideration for the decision to base the new installation on IP-native Lawo solutions was reportedly flexibility: either control room needed to be able to serve either studio floor in a variety of I/O combinations, based on a rights-management scheme. It involves two 48-fader Lawo mc²56 production consoles and shared I/O for the IP networked system, set up as a mix of A__stage64 and modular Dallis stagebox devices. Embedding and de-embedding of audio in/from video feeds is realized with Lawo’s V__pro8 8-channel video/audio toolbox.

While most audio streams are exchanged via AES67/RAVENNA (IP), other signals are received via MADI. For reasons of continuity regarding previously installed audio gear, a Nova73 HD router provides a 4-port Dante card, thus allowing the audio engineers at Studio City to leverage a variety of formats in any authorized combination.

The user rights management system built into the Lawo consoles installed at MBC’s Studio City setup protects audio sources “booked” by one mc²56 in order to avoid unexpected setting changes from the console in the other audio control room. The new system is capable of handling open-standards AoIP streams, MADI signals and Dante sources in any combination and at a high channel count.