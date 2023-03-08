Multiroom Studio Complex Opens in Dubai Highrise

LP:ME has constructed three main studios and eight producer rooms on the 30th floor of Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers.

Dubai (March 8, 2023)—Over the last two years, LP:ME has constructed three main studios and eight producer rooms on the 30th floor of Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers.

As the musical home for numerous regional and international artists from the Middle East and North Africa, LP:ME has been operating as a studio for 25 years, starting with tape and a single room. It now offers three main recording studios including one flagship space purely for stereo production and two full Dolby-certified Atmos studios. There are also six DAW-based producer rooms and an in-house video production studio that provides bidirectional AV communication between all rooms so that production sessions can be live-streamed.

LP:ME CEO Daniel Romanovskyi chose PMC monitoring for every room with Eddy Jazra, head of the facility’s audio department, and Kevin Boujikian, project director and PMC partner for UAE, who was heavily involved in the design and equipping of the entire complex.

“The goal was to meet world-class standards by integrating the very best equipment,” Boujikian says. “Daniel wanted to create one of the most exclusive and best studios in the MENA region, and I was very excited to be part of it.”

LP:ME’s stereo room is equipped with a 48-channel SSL Duality Fuse console, paired with a quartet of PMC’s flagship QB1-XBDA monitors and two PMC BST subwoofers—a monitoring setup found in only a handful of other facilities around the globe, including Netflix and Interscope studios.

“It’s more than just a stereo room; it’s an experience,” says Jazra. “The sonic image is so clear that you could spend hours in that room without fatigue. We have also added a pair of PMC 6 active studio monitors for contrast and for nearfield work.”

LP:ME’s two Dolby Atmos suites are designed to appeal to the burgeoning immersive audio market. The largest room has an 11.1.6 speaker setup consisting of three PMC BB6 XBD-A monitors for LCR, eight ci40s for rear and sides, six ci65s for the overheads and a pair of PMC BST subwoofers for low-end reproduction. The second room has a 9.1.4 configuration with three PMC MB3 XBD-As, 10 ci65s and four PMC8-2 subs.

The facility’s six producer rooms feature PMC6 speakers in most rooms and IB1S-AIII monitors in the largest room.