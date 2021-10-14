Studio Berlin Debuts AoIP OB Truck

Rastatt, Germany (October 14, 2021)—German TV production service provider Studio Berlin’s new UHD/HDR OB truck, Ü10, is outfitted with a Lawo mc²56 production console and an mc²36 console powered by A__UHD mixing cores and a Lawo VSM broadcast control system.

The Ü10 OB van is designed as a trailer and contains enough space for up to 26 people to work, thanks to an extension of approximately 60m² of working space. The Ü10 project separates the control room and technology: the technical components are not installed in the OB van itself but are completely housed in 10 19-inch racks in the central equipment room in the accompanying set-up van. Both vehicles are connected to each other by redundant fiber optic interlinks. Planning and construction of the vehicle was accomplished by German system integrator Broadcast Solutions.

Audio Control Room 1 uses a 64-fader mc²56 MKIII audio production console, which has native support for SMPTE 2110, AES67/RAVENNA and MADI audio streams. In addition to multi-user operation, AutoMix, upmix, downmix and Lawo KICK, the console includes audio-follows-video functionality, integrated 3D/immersive mixing tools and parallel compression.

Audio Control Room 2 is equipped with a 16-fader Lawo mc²36. Its built-in A__UHD core technology provides 256 processing channels (48/96 kHz), local I/O, 864 channels and integrates with solutions such as Waves SuperRack SoundGrid. It also supports ST2110, AES67, RAVENNA and Ember+. Like the mc²56, the mc²36 also offers IP network management based on Lawo’s HOME platform.

Ü10 has already proven its mettle, providing live production for the German Television Awards (RTL) on its maiden voyage. In the future, Ü10 will be used mainly for the production of the German Soccer League (Bundesliga).