Norway’s Crosound Studio Upgrades Monitors

Bergen, Norway (February 7, 2023)—Producer and musician Øystein G. Brun, founder of Norwegian metal band Borknagar, has upgraded his Crosound Studio with PMC 6-2 monitors, the first installation of the model in Norway.

Established in 2016 and based in the idyllic countryside near Bergen, Norway, Crosound Studio was initially intended as a base for Brun’s own projects but has since become a focal point for other musicians. “I was very happy with my result6 monitors, which I bought four or five years ago,” Brun explains. “They introduced me to the sonic excellence of PMC and were a big step up from my previous monitors in terms of transparency and precision. For a long time, I thought they would keep me going for the rest of my career, but as my studio expanded and the acoustics in the room changed, I began to feel I needed bigger monitors with more low-end and more focus in the mid-range—more power in general.”

Brun contacted Frank Oestrem at PMC’s Norwegian representative Matrix Pro Audio, who recommended the PMC6-2 monitor. “PMC6-2 seemed like the perfect option for me as they fitted my ambition of creating a genuine mastering-grade studio,” Brun explains. “It’s in my nature as a producing musician to always move forward and seek perfection. These monitors truly delivered beyond all my expectations, and I love them. The first time I heard them, they sounded so good that my jaw dropped to the floor.”

He continues, “The clarity and focus of the 6-2s, especially in the mid-range, is just beyond anything I have heard before. Their full range power is impressive, but they sound beautiful at any level because they are so incredibly precise, transparent and lively. They seem to trigger all my senses and quite literally invite me into the soundscape. Seriously, it almost feels as though I can touch the sound and move things around. That’s a crazy, yet satisfying experience.”

Borknagar, which Brun formed in 1995, combines black and folk metal with progressive and melodic elements, a style that has led some reviewers to describe the band as the “Pink Floyd of metal.” Borknagar has released 12 albums, notching up sales of 1.5 million and appearing in national European and Billboard record charts.

Brun’s extensive studio experience with Borknagar and Cronian, a progressive/avant-garde metal band that he started in 2004, reportedly informed his equipment buying decisions for his studio, which combines analog and digital technology from Solid State Logic, Universal Audio, Steinberg and Dangerous Music.