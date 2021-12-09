The Sound of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

The Matrix: Resurrections marks the return of the landmark sci-fi franchise that is as revered for its technological innovations as its mind-melting storylines. In this exclusive panel, sound designer / supervising sound editor Dane Davis and supervising sound editor Stephanie Flack — both involved with the film series since its original trilogy — share how they returned to evolve the soundscapes of the Matrix.

‘Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season’ Event – Register Now!

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Dane Davis, Sound Designer / Supervising Sound Editor

Stephanie Flack, Supervising Sound Editor