Academy Awards Sound, Song and Score Shortlists Announced

Hollywood, CA (December 21, 2021)—The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories today, including Sound, Original Song and Original Score.

After merging the longstanding two sound categories together two years ago, the Academy has now instituted a shortlist format for voting, looking to winnow down the 10 possible films to a final list of five nominated films. Having already voted to determine the shortlist, Sound Branch members will be able watch film excerpts and interviews related to the shortlisted films, and then vote for the five final nominees starting January 27, 2022, with voting ending on February 1. The five contenders in the Sound category will be announced on February 8 with the rest of this year’s nominees.

Sound

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

“The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros)

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Original Song

“So May We Start?” from “Annette” (Amazon Studios) – Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” (Screen Media Films) – Brian Wilson, Jim James

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised” (Netflix) – H.E.R.

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella” (Amazon Studios) – Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen” (Universal Pictures) – Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Tara Stinson

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (Vertical Entertainment) – Diane Warren

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix) – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2” (Illumination/Universal Pictures) – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

Original Score

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios) – Daniel Pemberton

“Candyman” (Universal Pictures) – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

“The Green Knight” (A24) – Daniel Hart

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix) – Jeymes Samuel

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Kris Bowers

“The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios) – Harry Gregson-Williams

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hans Zimmer

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

“Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios) – Jonny Greenwood

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24) – Carter Burwell