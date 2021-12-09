EXCLUSIVE: Mix Awards Season Shortlist Sneak Peek!

Kick off Awards Season with Mix‘s Shortlist Sneak Peek, offering an early look at some of the contenders for the 2022 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reels and CAS Awards. Shortlist nomination voting for the Oscars begins December 10, so before checking off your ballot, check out our conversations with the sound teams behind some of the top films in contention!

New this year: From December 10 – 15, members of the individual branches in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will be voting on a “Shortlist” of nominees in the categories Best Sound (10 nominees), Best Original Score (15 nominees) and Best Original Song (15 nominees). Those Shortlist finalists will be announced on December 21, and on January 27 will be voted on by Academy members when Final Nominations Voting opens.

Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season – Shortlist Panels

FILMS LISTED ALPHABETICALLY • MORE GREAT PANELS TO COME!

Being The Ricardos

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama, Being The Ricardos, follows a tumultuous production week of the classic 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy. In this exclusive panel, Renee Tondelli, supervising sound editor, and Daniel Pemberton, composer, discuss their approaches to evoking the era with sound and music. Being The Ricardos will be released in select theaters on December 10, 2021 and available to stream on Prime Video on December 21, 2021. See More.

The Guilty

Director Antoine Fuqua has returned with The Guilty, a tense thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal where the soundtrack plays an especially important role in driving the minute-by-minute action surrounding a 911 call. Spoiler alert: All is not as it seems. The film, a remake of the Danish flick Den Skyldige, was shot in 11 days, and became an instant worldwide hit for Netflix when released in September, watched by 69 million households in in its first 28 days on the streamer. See More.

House of Gucci

Director Ridley Scott’s film, House of Gucci, follows the famed fashion empire across decades. The film’s sound team—Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer, James Mather, Supervising Sound Editor, and Niv Adiri, Re-Recording Mixer—discuss how they met numerous challenges during production, including evoking different eras and locations in the epic drama. See More.

King Richard

It’s a sports movie, biopic, family drama and inspirational tale all rolled into one, as Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard, a moving tale of navigating the streets of Compton and the politics of professional tennis. Oscar-winning sound designer Richard King and Oscar-winning re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett explain how they created a realistic track of tennis ball impacts, sneaker squeaks, grunting/breathing and spot-on environments to drive the story. See More.

The Lost Daughter

In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, British composer Dickon Hinchcliffe, British composer Dickon Hinchcliffe discusses his work creating the score of Maggie Gyllenhall’s upcoming directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Hinchcliffe, who brought loneliness and Americana to the standout film The Winter’s Bone, and created an energetic, period score to the hit series Peaky Blinders, developed powerful and evocative sounds of the Greek Isles for the project. Based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, the film follows a college professor (Oscar-winner Olivia Colman) as she confronts her past while on vacation. The Lost Daughter will debut in December, 2021. See More.

The Matrix: Resurrections

The Matrix: Resurrections marks the return of the landmark sci-fi franchise that is as revered for its technological innovations as its mind-melting storylines. In this exclusive panel, sound designer / supervising sound editor Dane Davis and supervising sound editor Stephanie Flack — both involved with the film series since its original trilogy — share how they returned to evolve the soundscapes of the Matrix. See More.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Composer Mark Mothersbaugh discusses his work blending the electronic and the orchestral to bring life to Director Michael Rinda’s animated The Mitchells vs. The Machines. From his mid-1970s emergence with Devo, on through the theme for the Rugrats, all the LEGO movies and everything quirky in between, Mark Mothersbaugh has consistently brought his distinctive, quirky style to a myriad of projects, each with its own musical voice. See More.

No Time To Die

In this exclusive panel, Simon Hayes, AMPS, CAS, production sound mixer, Oliver Tarney, supervising sound editor, and Paul Massey, re-recording mixer discuss the intricacies of using sound to underscore No Time To Die, the 25th film in the long-running James Bond franchise. See More.

The Power of the Dog

The buzz surrounding The Power of the Dog, director Jane Campion’s period piece set in the West, has been huge and continues to build following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where Campion took home the Silver Lion award for Best Direction. Following a limited theatrical release in November, it began streaming on Netflix December 1. See More.

There’s lots more to come on January 22, as part of the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season event! As a companion to the Mix Sound for Film and TV event held each September at Sony Pictures Studios, the Mix Sound for Film and Television: Awards Season honors studios, facilities and teams that created soundtracks worthy of Best Sound at the 2022 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards.

Watch the incredible sound work by leading composers, sound engineers, editors and creative talent on January 22. Register free now at: https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/awards/virtual?ref=ed