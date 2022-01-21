Catch Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season On Demand for FREE

Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season was a hit, but if you missed it, don’t worry – you can still take in all the incredible panels for yourself for FREE, On Demand! Hear from top sound professionals that created audio worthy of the Academy Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards.

Register and catch all the panels at https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/awards

Some of the industry’s biggest names — including Hans Zimmer, Paul Massey and Mark Mangini — discussed their work on some of the year’s biggest successes. Panelists include:

Niv Adiri, House of Gucci, Re-recording Mixer

Ron Bartlett, Dune / King Richard, Re-recording Mixer

Craig Berkey, Cyrano, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-recording Mixer

Stephen Bray, Respect, Executive Music Producer

Stéphane Bucher, House of Gucci, Sound Mixer

Dane A. Davis, The Matrix: Resurrections, Sound Designer and Supervising Sound Editor

Stephanie Flack, The Matrix: Resurrections, Supervising Sound Editor

Richard Flynn, The Power of the Dog, Production Sound Mixer

Theo Green, Dune, Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Simon Hayes, No Time To Die, Production Sound Mixer

Doug Hemphill, Dune, Re-recording Mixer

Paul Hsu, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Supervising Sound Editor / Respect, Re-recording Mixer

Leah Katz, The Power of the Dog, Dialogue Supervisor

Richard King, King Richard, Sound Designer / Supervising Sound Editor

Robert Mackenzie, The Power of the Dog, Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer

Tod Maitland, New Deal Inc, Production Sound Mixer

Mark Mangini, Dune, Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Paul Massey, No Time To Die / House of Gucci, Re-recording Mixer

James Mather, House of Gucci, Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Pemberton, Being The Ricardos, Composer

Suzana Peric, Respect, Music Editor

Becki Ponting, CAS, Cyrano, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog, Editor

Oliver Tarney, No Time To Die, Supervising Sound Editor

Renée Tondelli, Being The Ricardos, Supervising Sound Editor

Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog, Re-Recording Mixer

Dave Whitehead, The Power of the Dog, Sound Designer

Hans Zimmer, Dune, Composer

Register and catch all the panels at https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/awards