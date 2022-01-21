Catch Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season On Demand for FREE

Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season was a hit, but if you missed it, don’t worry – you can still take in all the incredible panels for yourself for FREE, On Demand! Hear from top sound professionals that created audio worthy of the Academy Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards.
Register and catch all the panels at https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/awards
Some of the industry’s biggest names — including Hans Zimmer, Paul Massey and Mark Mangini — discussed their work on some of the year’s biggest successes. Panelists include:
Niv Adiri, House of Gucci, Re-recording Mixer
Ron Bartlett, Dune / King Richard, Re-recording Mixer
Craig Berkey, Cyrano, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-recording Mixer
Stephen Bray, Respect, Executive Music Producer
Stéphane Bucher, House of Gucci, Sound Mixer
Dane A. Davis, The Matrix: Resurrections, Sound Designer and Supervising Sound Editor
Stephanie Flack, The Matrix: Resurrections, Supervising Sound Editor
Richard Flynn, The Power of the Dog, Production Sound Mixer
Theo Green, Dune, Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Simon Hayes, No Time To Die, Production Sound Mixer
Doug Hemphill, Dune, Re-recording Mixer
Paul Hsu, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Supervising Sound Editor / Respect, Re-recording Mixer
Leah Katz, The Power of the Dog, Dialogue Supervisor
Richard King, King Richard, Sound Designer / Supervising Sound Editor
Robert Mackenzie, The Power of the Dog, Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer
Tod Maitland, New Deal Inc, Production Sound Mixer
Mark Mangini, Dune, Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Paul Massey, No Time To Die / House of Gucci, Re-recording Mixer
James Mather, House of Gucci, Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Pemberton, Being The Ricardos, Composer
Suzana Peric, Respect, Music Editor
Becki Ponting, CAS, Cyrano, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog, Editor
Oliver Tarney, No Time To Die, Supervising Sound Editor
Renée Tondelli, Being The Ricardos, Supervising Sound Editor
Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog, Re-Recording Mixer
Dave Whitehead, The Power of the Dog, Sound Designer
Hans Zimmer, Dune, Composer
