HPA Awards Sound Nominations Announced

Hollywood, CA (October 5, 2022)—The nominations for the annual HPA (Hollywood Professional Association) Awards have been announced, recognizing post production talent in crafts including sound.

This year, the feature films with multiple nominations overall include Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Dune.

Launched in 2006, the HPA Awards creative categories recognize outstanding achievement in color grading, editing, sound and visual effects for work in episodic, spots and feature films.

The awards ceremony is November 17 at the Hollywood Legion Theater.

The nominees in the HPA Awards sound categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

The Batman — William Files, Douglas Murray, Lee Gilmore, Chris Terhune (Pacific Standard Sound); Andy Nelson (Warner Bros. Post Production Services)

Encanto — Shannon Mills, Nia Hansen, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Gabriel Guy, CAS Paul McGrath, CAS (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Elvis — Wayne Pashley, Jamieson Shaw, David Lee (Big Bang Sound Design); Andy Nelson, Michael Keller (Warner Bros. Post Production Services)

Dune — Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth (Formosa Group)

The Matrix Resurrections — Dane Davis, Stephanie L. Flack, Lars Ginzel, Matthias Lempert, Frank Kruse, Barry O’Sullivan (Warner Bros. Post Production Services)

Outstanding Sound – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Euphoria – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” — Wylie Stateman, Anne Jimkes-Root, Austin Roth, Beso Kacharava, Bryant Fuhrman (247SND)

The Sandman – “24/7″ — Aaron Glascock, Christopher S. Aud, Curt Schulkey, Albert Gasser, Walter Spencer (Warner Bros. Post Production Services)

Candy – “The Fight” — Mark Binder, Elliot Hartley, Trevor Cress (IMN Creative)

Barry – “710N” — Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, Rickley Dumm (Warner Bros. Post Production Services); Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Baymax! – “Kiko” — Shannon Mills, Cameron Barker, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Paul McGrath, CAS Kendall Demarest (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Sound – Documentary/Nonfiction

Endangered — Lewis Goldstein, Bennett Kerr, Jerell Suelto, Linzy Elliott, Alfred DeGrand (Parabolic)

Becoming Cousteau — Tony Volante, Daniel Timmons (Harbor)

Prehistoric Planet – Freshwater — Richard Lambert (Films at 59)

The Princess — Andrew Stirk, Jack Cheetham, Simon Gershon, Mike Grimes (The Project Post Ltd)

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return — Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Johanna Turner, Jane Boegel-Koch (NBCUniversal StudioPost)