AES NY: Avid Debuts Pro Tools | Carbon Pre, MBOX Studio Interfaces

Burlington, MA ( Oct. 19, 2022)—Avid unveiled two new interfaces at the opening of the AES Show NY 2022: Pro Tools | Carbon Pre to empower individual artists, bands and producers using Pro Tools | Carbon or third-party audio interfaces to easily expand their studio setups; and MBOX Studio powered by Pro Tools software, marking the return of its MBOX desktop audio interface.

Avid Pro Tools | Carbon Pre

Avid Pro Tools | Carbon Pre is a pristine multi-mic pre interface that enables the highest-quality audio at 32-bit resolution to maximize dynamic range from input to output across the entire audio production workflow.

Matching the audio performance of the company’s Pro Tools | Carbon interface, Pro Tools | Carbon Pre enables users to expand their system with 24 channels of world-class mic/line preamps and line outputs to capture large tracking sessions and multi-mic live recordings.

Existing Pro Tools | HD systems needing more mic preamps can leverage Pro Tools | Carbon Pre as an eight-channel ADAT preamp expansion unit to scale up I/O. Users can control up to nine Pro Tools | Carbon Pre units in a Pro Tools | HD system, while also tapping into the Pro Tools Hybrid Engine for low-latency input processing.

Pro Tools | Carbon Pre uses stacked AD converters on each input, while also providing industry-leading double-precision clocking. Pro Tools | Carbon Pre allows artists to optimize and color the tone of mic or instrument inputs with Variable Z impedance switching, so users hear and feel every nuance in their recordings.

Pro Tools | Carbon Pre accelerates audio workflows by allowing artists to remotely control, save and recall all preamp settings—including phantom power, gain and impedance switching—directly in Pro Tools across all Pro Tools | Carbon-connected interfaces. And, with instant session recall courtesy of the virtual assistant, users can quickly switch between sessions without any delays from manual setup and reconfiguration.

“The Pro Tools | Carbon system eliminates the barriers and tedious tasks that detract from productivity and creativity to enable artists and musicians to focus on capturing great performances and mixes,” said Francois Quereuil, Vice President, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, Avid. “Pro Tools | Carbon Pre is a high-quality I/O expansion option for users who need to record full bands. Pro Tools Carbon Pre delivers the flexibility of additional mic/line inputs and outputs to enable brilliant sound quality on every track while leveraging the system’s Hybrid Engine, with complete remote control, and recall capabilities that are fully integrated with Pro Tools.”

Pro Tools | Carbon Pre will be available in late October, starting at $2,999 USD.

Avid MBOX Studio

Long sought after for its ability to bring power, simplicity, and pristine quality to the production process, the original MBOX was one of the most popular audio interfaces Avid ever made. Now reimagined for a new generation of creators, the new MBOX Studio is a fully-featured USB interface that operates on both Mac and Windows operating systems running not only the bundled Pro Tools Studio subscription, but also any third-party digital audio workstations.

Users can easily connect mics, instruments, studio monitors, Bluetooth devices, and other analog, digital and MIDI gear with 21 inputs and 22 outputs—more than any other desktop interface. MBOX Studio relies on the same mic preamps found in Avid’s S6L and Pro Tools Carbon system.

Free with the purchase of MBOX Studio are one-year subscriptions for Pro Tools Studio and Avid Sibelius Artist music notation software, in addition to the bundled MBOX Ignition Pack, which brings Brainworx Megadual, Ampeg SVT-VR Classic and many other plug-ins and tools.

With variable Z impedance switching on instrument inputs, users can change guitar tones while recording to complement the effects chain. They can also play through the renowned Guitar Amp plug-in Eleven MK II and numerous stompbox effects, in addition to incorporating personal outboard guitar effects pedals, reamplifying tracks, and staying pitch-perfect with the built-in tuner.

MBOX Studio is available for pre-order through Avid resellers starting at $899 USD.