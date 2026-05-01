Avid Launches Pro Tools 2026.4

Avid has released Pro Tools 2026.4, introducing Track Pin, support for the MPEG‑H immersive broadcast standard and Dolby Headphone Personalization.

Burlington, MA (May 1, 2026)—Avid has released Pro Tools 2026.4, introducing Track Pin, support for the MPEG‑H immersive broadcast standard and Dolby Headphone Personalization.

Track Pin introduces a way to stay focused by enabling users to lock important tracks in place within the edit window, ensuring they remain visible throughout the session. As a result, essential elements, such as lead vocals or dialogue, are easily accessible, eliminating unnecessary scrolling and enabling faster, more efficient editing and mixing.

Editors can now create flexible, object-based immersive audio experiences directly within Pro Tools using MPEG-H. The MPEG-H Renderer plug-in, developed by Fraunhofer IIS for monitoring and delivery, is included for Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate customers. MPEG-H enables creators to define a range of interactive and personalized audio options during production, including selectable immersive mixes, multiple languages, dialogue enhancement and interactive spatial audio positioning.

Pro Tools 2026.4 also introduces Dolby Headphone Personalization for Dolby Atmos workflows, enabling more precise mixing on headphones. Users capture their ear and head shape using their smartphone cameras and the free SoundID Tools mobile app by Sonarworks, and load the custom-measured Head Related Transfer Function profile directly onto Pro Tools.

The release enhances Avid’s integrated, AI-powered Speech-to-Text capabilities: Transcription data is now automatically carried through to newly rendered files when users perform processing operations such as AudioSuite, Commit, Consolidate and exporting .ptxm Media Composer-compatible session files.

The release additionally includes Massive X Player from Native Instruments, delivering the synth engine directly within Pro Tools; an exclusive Pro Tools Massive X Essentials expansion pack for all users; and Lo-fi & Chill Plucks and Haze expansion packs from Native Instruments for active subscribers and perpetual license holders.

Pro Tools 2026.4 is available now. Track Pin and Massive X Player are available to all customers, while the new immersive capabilities, Dolby Headphone Personalization and Speech-to-Text enhancements are available to Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate users.