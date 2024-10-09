Austrian Audio Introduces Hi-X20 Headphone

Building on the company's sonic signature, newest closed-back model is designed for precision, clarity and a well-defined low end.

Vienna, Austria (October 8, 2024)—Austrian Audio has introduced the latest addition to the brand’s family of professional, closed-back headphones: the Hi-X20.

Designed based on customer feedback and using the same proprietary Hi-X Drivers that power all Austrian Audio professional headphones, the Hi-X20 is said to offer high-precision sound that is perfectly balanced in middle and high frequencies, with a powerful, but not overdrawn, bass response. The company touts the new Hi-X20 as a fresh take on the brand’s sonic signature, presenting pristine sound, honest frequency response, fast transients and minimal distortion in the bass range.

The Hi-X20 has been built to last, with metal hinges and a metal headband. Its foldable design allows for easy storage and transport in a rucksack or bag. Smooth, memory foam padding grants for years of reliable, comfortable listening. It features a detachable 3-meter (9.8-foot) cable.

“The development of Hi-X20 was very much a collaborative effort with our customers, who offered us thoughtful feedback,” says Martin Seidl, Austrian Audio CEO. “The result is a different tuning and a fresh look that will appeal perfectly to audio professionals and musicians.”

The Hi-X20 is available now for MSRP $149.