Wolff Audio Expands ProPatch Line

Santa Barbara, CA (July 28, 2025)—Wolff Audio is expanding its ProPatch product line with three new models—ProPatch 32R, 64R, and 200R models, each named after the number of patch points it can handle.

Due to variously be released in August and September 2025, the three new models join the existing ProPatch 128R, offering right-sized configurations to match the needs of different-sized facilties, ranging from project studios to large-scale facilities.

ProPatch units are based around a proprietary relay-based, software-controlled passive switching architecture that provides direct, balanced routing without coloration. Control is available via Mac and Windows applications, offering instant preset recall and session management. The units offer support for all signal types including mic, line, phantom power, control voltage and MIDI. The software itself is based around a drag-and-drop interface that allows users to create complex signal chains, offering A/B comparison functionality and mult capabilities, as well as full MIDI support for automation control.

The ProPatch 64R (32 in/32 out) will be available in August, while the ProPatch 32R (16 in/16 out) will arrive in early September, and the ProPatch 200R (100 in/100 out) is expected to debut in late September. Optional Dante and USB connectivity will be available later this year, with new 16×16 digital I/O cards. All ProPatch models will be upgradeable when the cards are available. Pricing has not been announced at press time.