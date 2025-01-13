DPA Microphones Acquires Austrian Audio

Two noted brands with more than just their product category in common have joined forces, as DPA Microphones has acquired the majority share of Vienna-based Austrian Audio.

Kokkedal, Denmark (January 13, 2025)

Austrian Audio, which primarily manufactures pro microphones and headphones, was founded in 2017 by former employees of AKG when Harman closed that international audio brand’s Vienna-based operations; similarly, DPA was founded 25 years earlier in 1992 by former Brüel & Kjær employees. Both companies have focused on high-end products for the pro audio market, centering in on broadcast, musical, theatre, live events and recording studios. In the wake of the acquisition, Austrian Audio will continue to develop and manufacture products under its own name in Vienna, though the two brands expect to collaborate.

“Austrian Audio is a rising star for high-end audio solutions, and I am excited to join forces with such a strong team of audio professionals,” says DPA Microphones CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen. “I know that together we can deliver increasingly innovative products and further enhance the service for our customers, which will elevate both brands to new heights. It is impressive to see what Austrian Audio has already achieved in its short lifetime, and we are thrilled to welcome such a competent partner into the family.”

Martin A. Seidl, Austrian Audio CEO and shareholder, detailed how the acquisition got underway, recalling, “Kalle first approached me at an industry event where both our brands were participating, and I was thrilled. To be recognized as a strong and influential brand after only four years in the market was such a great honor for Austrian Audio, and me personally. It is fantastic to have been selected to join forces with such an experienced and globally renowned partner. I very much look forward to what lies ahead for both brands, which are now in a great position to serve the professional audio industry with passionate innovations.”

Both companies will exhibit at the 2025 NAMM Show, with DPA Microphones located at Booth 18206 and Austrian Audio at Booth 16102.