Clear-Com FreeSpeak Edge Now Shipping

Next generation of technology built to harness the full capabilities of 5 GHz and IP for reliable, clear communications needs.

ALAMEDA, USA – July 15, 2020 – Clear-Com® is excited to announce FreeSpeak Edge™ is now shipping, following extensive field tests and final engineering testing to ensure the most robust and capable product possible. The latest addition to the industry leading FreeSpeak™ family of digital wireless intercom solutions, FreeSpeak Edge is the most advanced wireless intercom system, delivering the best audio quality and enhanced performance in some of the most exacting live performance environments. The system gives users more control and configuration options, thanks to advanced frequency coordination capabilities and intuitive design features in the system’s transceivers and beltpacks.

Built from the ground up, FreeSpeak Edge is the result of extensive feedback from existing FreeSpeak II® power users and exhaustive field tests across applications including sports stadiums, live events, military installations and broadcast facilities. Final testing efforts resulted in an impressive IP54 rating for the beltpack, ensuring that it could withstand harsh production environments.

FreeSpeak Edge is built for today and tomorrow, using state-of-the-art audio-over-IP AES67 connectivity, an advanced 5 GHz chipset with a proprietary radio stack development optimized for intercom, and exclusive RF technology from Clear-Com based on OFDM. By investing engineering and development resources in a completely new wireless band, Clear-Com has been able to deliver a future-proof product that protects the investments of partners and customers.

The 5 GHz band is an ideal choice for large scale communications, as it can be managed with frequency coordination for reduced interference and offers the widest range of RF channels available. During a field test at a professional sports stadium, it was found that the RF reflections considerably extended the range of the beltpacks. The band’s higher frequencies mean there is more bandwidth for data which allows for finer control, additional audio channels, lower latency and better audio quality. FreeSpeak Edge can be combined seamlessly with FreeSpeak II 1.9 GHz and 2.4 GHz systems, supporting three wireless bands across a single unified communications system.

More information about the 5 GHz band is available here: RF Guide

FreeSpeak Edge brings a new option to the robust and reliable communication solutions that customers have come to expect from the award-winning FreeSpeak range. “We are thrilled that FreeSpeak Edge is now available to our partners and end-users,” said Craig Fredrickson, Senior Product Manager, Clear-Com. “There is truly nothing like it on the market, and we can’t wait to see the new and exciting ways that it’s put to use.”

