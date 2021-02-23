New Products – February 2021

Waves Introduces CLA Epic Plug-in

Waves Audio is shipping the CLA Epic plug-in, designed with legendary Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge, renowned as a master at creating depth and dimension in his mixes, With the Waves CLA Epic plug-in, users have access to his complete suite of reverbs and delays, all in one plug-in. Waves CLA Epic features Lord-Alge’s four go-to delays (Slap, Throw, Tape, Crowd) and four go-to reverbs (Plate, Room, Hall, Space). To mimic the way Lord-Alge blends effects creatively, sending multiple delays to multiple reverbs on each track, and controlling the exact blend with his console faders, the plug-in lets you blend CLA’s reverbs and delays in the same creative manner. Waves CLA Epic comes packed with 50 powerful presets crafted by Lord-Alge for vocals, drums, guitars and keyboards. CLA Epic also includes over 300 presets by Grammy winners Greg Wells, Michael Brauer and dozens more top producers and engineers.

L-Acoustics, JH Audio Premium In-Ear Monitor

Contour XO is born from the meeting of two pro sound icons: Jerry Harvey and Dr. Christian Heil. Both pioneered important new technologies in the pro audio industry: multi-driver in-ear monitors and the present-day concert P.A. based on the L-Acoustics line source array. For the first time, Harvey and Heil have combined their R&D teams’ forces to reproduce the renowned L-Acoustics sonic signature frequency contour in a premium, 10-driver, in-ear monitor.

The newly designed universal IEMs bring listeners inside the music with ten balanced armature drivers and three-way crossover in a quad-low, dual-mid, and quad-high configuration. Contour XO offers control of the low end with bass adjustment of up to 15dB above flat response. Artists, musicians, sound professionals, and audiophiles alike will appreciate the individual care and attention to detail transmitted by the limited-edition premium in-ear audio solution,

Blackmagic Debuts Enhanced DaVinci Resolve 17

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 17 is a major new release with more than 300 new features and improvements, including the biggest update in Fairlight history. Edit selection mode with new keyboard shortcuts unlocks functionality previously available on the Fairlight Audio Editor, making editing incredibly fast. Fairlight Audio Core is a low-latency, next-generation audio engine that intelligently manages workload by using all CPU cores and threads, as well as the optional Fairlight Audio Accelerator card. Customers get up to 2,000 tracks, each with real-time EQ, dynamics and six plug-ins, all on a single system. FlexBus is a flexible bus architecture that uses up to 26-channel wide multi-purpose buses instead of fixed buses. Customers can send tracks to buses, buses to tracks, and buses to buses in as many cascade layers deep as needed to create massive sessions. Route anything to anything without limitations. Together, Fairlight Audio Core and FlexBus enable large projects with thousands of tracks on a single system.

Genelec Unveils New GLM 4 Features

Genelec has announced a major free upgrade to its popular GLM software for audio monitor system setup, calibration and control. The next-generation GLM 4 now gives users of Genelec Smart Active Monitors the benefits of Mac Catalina compatibility, an elegant new user interface, and a host of valuable new features. By minimizing the room’s distractive acoustic influence on the sound quality, GLM 4 provides an unrivaled and truthful sonic reference, wherever the user chooses to work. GLM 4 integrates seamlessly with the intelligent DSP hardware within each Smart Active Monitor, allowing each monitor and subwoofer to be networked, configured and individually calibrated for the user’s specific acoustic environment. Compatible with Windows and Mac OS, including 10.15 Catalina, GLM 4 comes with a brand-new user interface for faster, more intuitive and easier navigation. Created in conjunction with leading industrial designer Harri Koskinen, the new user interface fuses clean, attractive aesthetics with a unique character that users will find logical and satisfying.

KRK Intros Studio Subwoofers Line

KRK Systems is expanding its range of studio gear with a new generation of powered subwoofers. The new series of KRK Studio Subwoofers are available in 8-, 10- and 12-inch variations: S8.4, S10.4 and S12.4. Building on KRK’s legacy of sonic accuracy and performance, the new KRK subwoofers deliver tight, accurate and defined bass, while the highly efficient Class D power amplifiers dramatically increase transient response, control and punch. The redesigned cabinets feature a more compact profile, allowing for improved provides a more professional aesthetic. Additional refinements include modestly improved low-frequency extension, improved porting for enhanced low-frequency phase response and less port noise, as well as a four-position crossover frequency selection switch, making it easy to adjust the subwoofer’s settings to optimally match existing monitors. Connectivity options include XLR, 1/4-inch TRS and RCA inputs and outputs that interface with just about any manufacturer’s studio monitors, mixers and/or audio interfaces.

MXL Revelation Mini FET Mic

MXL Microphones is expanding its lineup with the new Revelation Mini FET. Inspired by the classic Revelation and new Revelation II tube microphones, MXL set out to create a mic that has the same intimacy and warmth of a tube mic, but built around a FET circuit with a smaller footprint. The Revelation Mini FET focuses on the midrange and lower frequencies, utilizing a premium 32mm, center-terminating, gold-sputtered capsule combined with a low-noise circuit to provide pristine sound in a range of applications. Additionally, the inclusion of a three-stage pad (0, -10dB, -20dB) provides the flexibility needed for recording high SPL sources, such as horns and kick drums. From its black chrome accents to the hand-selected FET and capacitors, the Revelation Mini FET stands out from the crowd by emphasizing the natural characteristics of its sound source, including hard-hitting kick drums, soft vocals and everything in-between.

Neutrik Features New PoE Injector

Ideal for use with Neutrik’s NA2-IO-DLINE and NA2-IO-DPRO Dante interfaces or any network device that requires a rugged, lockable PoE supply, the NPS-30W PoE Injector is made for harsh stage conditions. It features a lockable powerCON TRUE1TOP power connector and etherCON network connectors. As a passive power sourcing equipment (PSE) device, the NPS-30W acts like a classic power supply, requiring no power negotiation with attached powered devices. Its 48 V DC, 30 W power output enables it to provide power simultaneously to as many as four NA2-IO-DPROs in daisy-chain mode. The NPS-30W’s data rate is 1 Gbps, making it ideal for various scenarios such as ambient miking. The NPS-30W PoE injector ships with a rugged rubber cover for throwdown applications. Optional mounting devices enable the NPS-30W to be integrated easily into racks, trusses (via the NA-TM-KIT accessory package), and podiums and tables.

NUGEN Audio Paragon Convolution Reverb

NUGEN Audio has released its Paragon 3D-compatible convolution reverb, offering full control of the decay, room size and brightness via state-of-the-art re-synthesis modeled on 3D recordings of real spaces. Ideal for film scoring applications, it provides an unprecedented level of tweak-ability, with zero time-stretching, meaning no artifacts. Additionally, Paragon features spectral analysis and precise EQ of the Impulse Responses (IR). Paragon reverb operates in up to 7.1.2 channels of audio, making it ideal for surround applications, including Dolby Atmos. It is also well-suited to creating immersive reverb in mono and stereo. Paragon features switchable LFE and unique technology for re-synthesis of authentic IRs, HPF and LPF per channel. Additionally, 3D Impulse Responses are analyzed, decomposed and re-synthesized to create new authentic spaces. Unlike traditional convolution reverbs, Paragon does not use static IRs, which provides a wider scope to transparently transform the sound of a space. Paragon’s individually configurable crosstalk feature creates a sense of liveliness and interaction between channels, allowing users to produce surround reverb from mono or stereo sources.

Ocean Way Audio S10A Subwoofer

Ocean Way Audio has unveiled the new S10A subwoofer. Primarily designed as a low-frequency companion to the company’s HR5 reference monitor, the S10A Subwoofer is an excellent choice in low-frequency sound reproduction for home-based music studios, project recording rooms, and home theater environments where bass is crucial. Designed by five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer and longtime studio owner/designer Allen Sides, the S10A features stereo XLR input and output connectors, making it easy to integrate into any studio or listening environment. It also offers a variety of parameter adjustments, including gain, LF adjust, adjustable crossover, and delay, and a 12V trigger input/output for power conservation and other applications. The S10A covers the low-end spectrum with a frequency range of 20 Hz to 120 Hz. It offers plenty of volume for typical home and project recording, with a 300W amplifier that can generate 110 dB SPL.

Shure SLX-D Digital Wireless System

Shure’s SLX-D Digital Wireless System, the digital replacement of the company’s popular SLX system, features new mechanical designs, exceptional audio quality, more reliable RF performance, streamlined setup, and more. SLX-D provides end users with greater channel count than SLX, smart rechargeable options, and simplified ease-of-use for moments that matter most—in the classroom, Houses of Worship, corporate facilities, the hospitality sector, and more. The system is offered in single and dual-channel options. Transmitters run on standard AA batteries or an optional lithium-ion rechargeable battery solution with a dual-docking charging station. Features include reliable RF, with outstanding signal quality and digital modulation, enabling operation of up to 32 channels per frequency band without worrying about dropouts or signal fades; excellent audio quality with a wide dynamic range, while preventing distortion, for a clean, natural instrument and vocal sound; and ease of use, equipped with Guided Frequency Setup and a Group Scan feature that lets users set up multiple channels more efficiently by assigning frequencies to all receivers automatically via ethernet connections.

TASCAM USB Audio Interfaces

TASCAM has launched the US-HR Series high-resolution USB audio interfaces. Featuring three models—the US-1x2HR, the US-2x2HR and the US-4x4HR—these interfaces incorporate numerous features, including 24-bit/192kHz audio performance, ultra-low latency (four sample driver buffer), Ultra-HDDA mic preamplifiers with +48V phantom power and more. The included software bundle features Steinberg’s Cubase LE/Cubasis LE 3, IK Multimedia’s SampleTank 4 SE, and a free, three-month subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited. All US-HR Series interfaces have a Loopback function with stereo/mono switch support (Windows, Mac, iOS, iPad OS), support for OBS streaming software, a USB Type-C connection with an included USB C-A cable and are USB bus power capable. These interfaces offer a unique dye-cast aluminum honeycomb structure on the side panels with a slight upward tilt. This provides a sleek, eye-catching design and also provides the right amount of weight so the interface won’t move when cables are connected or disconnected.

Clear-Com FreeSpeak Edge Wireless Intercom

Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak Edge, its most advanced wireless intercom system, features more control and configuration options thanks to advanced frequency coordination capabilities and intuitive design features in the system’s transceivers and beltpacks. FreeSpeak Edge uses audio-over-IP AES67 connectivity, an advanced 5 GHz chipset with a proprietary radio stack development optimized for intercom, and exclusive RF technology based on OFDM. The band’s higher frequencies mean there is more bandwidth for data, which allows for finer control, additional audio channels, lower latency and better audio quality. FreeSpeak Edge can be combined seamlessly with FreeSpeak II 1.9 GHz and 2.4 GHz systems, supporting three wireless bands across a single unified communications system.

iZotope RX-8 Audio Repair Suite

In early September, iZotope released version 8 of its RX audio-repair-and-editing suite. On the music side, the biggest news in RX 8 is the new Guitar De-noise module (Advanced and Standard). It features separate sections for reducing amp noise, finger squeaks and pick noise. In the past, one would have to use RX’s Spectral De-noise, requiring a user to select and eliminate glitches like squeaks one at a time. IZotope also revamped the Music Rebalance module (Advanced and Standard), which can separate key elements of a mixed audio file or readjust their levels for vocals, bass, percussion and more. Post-production folks will appreciate the new Spectral Recovery module (Advanced only). Designed for bringing clarity to poorly recorded spoken-word audio, it restores frequencies from 4kHz and higher. Also new is a Wow and Flutter module to correct issues from files transferred from tape and vinyl. RX 8 also introduces Loudness Control (Advanced and Standard), making it easy to adjust an audio file to meet specific loudness standards.

Krotos Everything Bundle

Those who work in post-production know about Krotos, and the Krotos Everything Bundle combines the company’s full plug-in catalog with the complete Krotos sound library collection. The Everything Bundle includes: Dehumaniser 2 (a powerful vocal processor for easily producing creature, monster, robot and other extreme vocal sound effects), Reformer Pro (for designing textures by automating and performing sound effects in real-time, using the world’s first Dynamic Input), Weaponiser Fully Loaded (for layering, variations and weapon sound design), Igniter Full Tank (real-world or sci-fi vehicle sounds) and Concept (intuitive drag and drop modulation and a swift patch-building workflow for cinematic effects, composition, and music with the first Krotos soft-synth). It also includes the complete Krotos sound library collection, with more than 184.8GB (36,085 sounds) included.

Lectrosonics SPDR Stereo Micro Digital Recorder

Lectrosonics, which entered the live sound market in 2019 with the Duet M2 digital in-ear monitor system, came back last year with the SPDR, a stereo version of its acclaimed PDR micro digital recorder. Designed for use in ENG, film and video production, as a backup recorder, or for personal use, the SPDR records to a microSDHC memory card in Broadcast Wave format (WAV with iXML metadata) and 24-bit depth, at 48 kHz or 96 kHz sample rates. (A 32 GB memory card allows almost 30 hours of recording time at 48 kHz.) The unit can accept inputs from analog line level and AES digital sources, or from lav microphones wired for standard Lectrosonics 5-pin “servo bias” inputs. The SPDR has an external power input with internal battery switchover (two AA batteries). A high-quality headphone output is provided for playback and monitoring.

Prism Sound SADiE 6.1

Prism Sound’s SADiE 6.1 software introduces a number of enhancements for a more seamless user experience and project workflow. Available as a 64-bit version of SADiE 6 for native operation and also for the SADiE BB2 Radio Editor system and LRX2 Flexible Location Recorder, SADiE v6.1.13 delivers

an update to the system’s core so that all are fully compatible with Windows 10. The Mastering Suite and Sound Suite versions of SADiE v6.1.13 offer WAV Master, ASIO Direct Monitoring and native support for timecode. ASIO Direct Monitoring is available in the Sound Suite version, while native LTC support is offered in the Mastering, Post and Sound Suite versions. Other feature updates include support for playback and recording to RF64 format and 64-bit support for the Cedar Retouch, Declick, Decrackle, Dethump plug-ins. The new software is available as a free download to any existing SADiE 6 users.

Yamaha Updates MSP3A Compact Powered Speaker

Yamaha is updating one of its popular reference monitors to deliver even more faithful sound reproduction and user convenience for recording studio, broadcast and post-production environments. The new MSP3A powered monitor speaker builds on the company’s MSP3 model and shares its predecessor’s use of multiple input connectors, controls and compatibility with optional brackets, while adding enhanced audio quality and increased sound pressure levels, straightforward operation and a compact, lightweight cabinet design. The MSP3A is the first Yamaha reference monitor to include the company’s Twisted Flare Port technology, designed to provide overall faithful sound reproduction with clearer and tighter low-end frequencies. A built-in 22W power amplifier is optimized for the speaker unit, comprising a 10cm (4-inch) woofer and a 2.2cm (0.8-inch) tweeter. The cabinet features a refined, simple design and weighs only 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds), improving portability and making it easier to reposition the unit in different room configurations.

Sound Particles Energy Panner

Sound Particles is introducing a different approach to panning with the release of a new plug-in, the Energy Panner. The plug-in uses the intensity of a sound to control its movement automatically, providing any sound professional with a tool that combines dynamics with spatial definition, to modify and enhance mix elements, sound effects and other sources. Key features include: Stereo, Surround, Ambisonics, Immersive and Binaural Outputs; Dynamic Movement, to easily set how the sounds move, from custom points, speaker positions or to specific directions; Sidechain, for using external signals to control the effect of the plug-in, instead of using the track’s sound; Visualization Dome, for tracking every movement the sounds are making through the plug-in’s UI; Randomization, an option that outputs new results each time you click; and Timing, where you can use attack and release timings to control how fast you want the movement to happen. Energy Panner supports AAX (native), VST, VST3, AU, AUv3.