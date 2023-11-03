Mattel Links Its AV Studios with Clear-Com

Alameda, CA (November 3, 2023)—Toy maker Mattel’s corporate video production unit is using Clear-Com solutions to help capture its audience’s attention and tell its products’ stories.

For Mattel, its customer presentations and corporate productions are all about education, engagement and collaboration. For the process to remain unified and deliver a positive customer experience, Mattel’s senior AV technician and audio engineer, Jose Robles uses Clear-Com as a communication tool for his AV production and corporate team.

“Clear-Com offered us a network-friendly communications system to tie our six studios and our main corporate tower together—an extensive infrastructure that we need to keep connected,” Robles comments. “We host many live event presentations with broadcast-quality content and technology, bringing people together from all over the world, and have created an environment for high-value production and presentations. That’s why we opted for the Arcadia IP platform and FreeSpeak II technology—it’s perfect for our corporate AV over IP environment that requires a large deployment of wireless users across multiple locations. We often expand our communications to multiple venues and integrate outside participants or remote members of our production team. By using our existing IP network, we can quickly and reliably expand our intercom system.”

Arcadia Central Station is Mattel’s central communications hub that delivers a workflow platform helping the company deliver brand experiences for its customers, including the likes of Disney, Amazon, Costco, and more. Arcadia is tied into network switches, utilizes Clear-Com’s LQ Series of IP connectivity interfaces, and supports third-party Dante devices. Together, this has created a smart IP communications solution across the entire Mattel comms infrastructure. Robles and his AV team can now manage all communications from a single location, without the need to have matrixed intercom systems at different ends of the network connections.

“We also added fiber throughout our buildings, which combined with our Arcadia IP intercom system has been a game-changer,” Robles adds. “This is helping us futureproof our infrastructure against increased video bandwidth, allowing us to transmit more data, audio, and video. I can simply patch any channel with another building now through fiber. Plus, we can transmit our content and communicate effectively during our productions over longer distances than ever before, and without signal interference. All ideal for our campus-wide AV systems, conferences, and presentations.”