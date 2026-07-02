MOTU Announces Milan Certification for Audio Interfaces

Two Gigabit AVB networking Ethernet ports now certified to operate with other devices on a Milan AVB network.

Cambridge, MA (July 2, 2026)—MOTU audio interfaces equipped with two Gigabit AVB networking Ethernet ports are now certified to operate with other devices on a Milan AVB network following their recent Milan certification.

“Milan Certification means that studio engineers, systems integrators, and other audio professionals can now seamlessly incorporate MOTU audio interfaces into networks with other Milan Certified devices from leading pro audio brands such as Meyer Sound, L-Acoustics, d&b Audiotechnik and DiGiCo, to name just a few,” said Jim Cooper, MOTU director of marketing. “Thanks to the Avnu Alliance, Milan Certified Products greatly enhance consistency and inter-operability among pro audio devices that support the open Milan Standard.”

“We are delighted to welcome MOTU as the newest Milan Associate Member of the Avnu Alliance!” said Dave Cavalcanti, president and chairman of the Avnu Alliance. “As an industry-led organization driving the adoption of TSN and Milan in the market, we are always excited when new members such as MOTU achieve the certification milestone, and we’re looking forward to collaborating further on advancing cutting-edge solutions in the pro audio and AV industries.”

MOTU’s 16A, 848 and 10pre interfaces have been Certified by Avnu as a bridged endstation because they feature a built-in 1 Gigabit Milan AVB switch with two external network ports on the rear panel. This configuration allows users to daisy-chain multiple units and build networks without the need for stand-alone switches.

Milan support is available to all existing 16A, 848 and 10pre owners through a free, easy-to-install firmware update downloaded from MOTU’s website.

Other recent firmware, driver and CueMix Pro app enhancements include ARM processor support for Windows, WDM streaming on Windows, delay compensation, and one-click network synchronization. Support for static IP addresses and deterministic IP address connection have also been added, among other features.