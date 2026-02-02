d&b audiotechnik Debuts New Milan Products at NAMM

Backnang, Germany (February 2, 2026)—d&b audiotechnik launched four new Milan-enabled products at the NAMM Show: the DS22 audio network bridge, DS1 USB Milan interface, 5DM Milan amplifier and DN2 AVB switch.

The DS22 audio network bridge streamlines input management for Milan-based audio systems with 16 AES3 digital input channels, four of which can be switched to analog. A Milan-enabled five-port switch and flexible input options support connecting mixing consoles at festivals or venues with Milan-ready amplifiers.

The DS1 USB Milan interface enables direct audio playback and recording from PCs and Macs to Milan devices and amplifiers. Dual network interfaces support redundant audio streaming, while firmware updates via Milan Manager—the software that simplifies the setup and management of Milan-AVB networks—ensure continued compatibility and performance.

The 5DM is a compact, four-channel, Class D installation amplifier with two primary Milan streams of eight channels each, four analog inputs and flexible routing, and is designed for use with d&b loudspeaker series, including the E-, xS-, xC- and T-Series, as well as the new passive U-Series models. It features digital signal processing for loudspeaker-specific configurations, a wide-range switch-mode power supply with active power factor correction, and system management and protection.

The DN2 is the only Milan-AVB switch designed specifically to integrate with the new d&b U-Series networked loudspeakers. With eight PoE++ ports offering up to 90W per port, it can power networked U-Series loudspeakers via a single cable.

The Milan-AVB open network standard delivers deterministic performance, low latency and device interoperability. Milan networks automatically reserve only the necessary bandwidth, maintain nanosecond-accurate synchronization and operate without manual IT configuration.