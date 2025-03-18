L-Acoustics, d&b Launch Milan Manager V2, Website

New York, NY (March 18, 2025)—At InfoComm 2024, d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics unveiled Milan Manager, the network management solution for Milan-AVB technology that they created in collaboration. With the arrival of Milan Manager V2.0, the software is also getting its own unique website, milanmanager.com, which will be a centralized, manufacturer-neutral resource for those looking to implement Milan-AVB networks. There, users can download Milan Manager software free of charge.

The new website helps usher in a new upgrade to the software with likewise new features, the most significant being the addition of an advanced offline mode that enables pre-configuration of Milan-AVB networks using an embedded library of certified products. Designs can then be saved as a file for future use or directly applied to the devices once they are connected to the network.

“The launch of milanmanager.com represents a milestone in simplified network management,” said Genio Kronauer, Executive Director of R&D, Technologies and Platforms at L-Acoustics. “This dedicated platform demonstrates our commitment to making Milan-AVB technology accessible to the entire professional audio community.”

“By providing a neutral, centralized resource for Milan Manager, we’re fostering broader adoption of Milan-AVB networks across the industry,” said Matthias Christner, Head of R&D Systems & Technologies at d&b audiotechnik. “This platform will serve as a foundation for continued collaboration and innovation.” Milan Manager continues to be free to use and provides numerous features, including automatic device discovery, streamlined network configuration, and real-time status monitoring.