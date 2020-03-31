New Product: Genelec 1235A Smart Active Monitor

NATICK, MA, March 31, 2020 — Genelec is proud to unveil the 1235A Smart Active Monitor™, which fuses the sound and heritage of the iconic 1035 main monitor with high-performance 96 kHz processing and the ability to adapt to any space through its tight integration with Genelec’s GLM calibration software. The 1235A is therefore the perfect main monitor for large music, film and post-production studios that demand high SPL and neutral, stable imaging that can be perfectly optimized for the room’s unique acoustic environment.

Launched in 1989, the original 1035 became an industry standard throughout the world, fulfilling the need for a wall-mountable full-range monitor that could deliver true reference performance at high SPLs and over long listening distances. Legendary studio designer Sam Toyoshima was an early evangelist for the 1035, and as a result it was quickly adopted by many of the world’s finest studios, including Metropolis and Olympic in London and JVC and West Side in Japan.

The new 1235A shares all the finest characteristics of its forerunner. Outstanding frequency response both on and off-axis, coupled with superb directivity, results in a very wide and stable sweet spot that can be trusted by multiple listeners within a room. With a short-term SPL of 130 dB and low-frequency extension down to 29 Hz, the 1235A also delivers staggering power, but its transparent uncolored performance ensures that the listener can still make accurate, reliable mix decisions even after long sessions.

The 12.36 cubic foot (350-liter) enclosure of the 1235A matches exactly the dimensions of the 1035, and features dual high-performance 15-inch drivers, dual 5-inch midrange drivers and a low distortion 1-inch throat compression driver. The midrange and tweeter drivers work in conjunction with proven DCW waveguide technology to produce the outstanding directivity and smooth, consistent imaging for which the Genelec brand has become renowned. The 1235A’s remote-mountable RAM XL electronics module contains power amplification, crossovers and processing, with Class D amplification delivering 2000 W, 800 W and 250 W for the LF, MF and HF drivers respectively. Input connectivity is provided via both analog and AES/EBU digital formats – along with an AES/EBU digital output – and the updated design of the 1235 also delivers a flatter on-axis frequency response and improved noise performance than was possible with the original 1035.

Through its integration with GLM software, the 1235A can be configured, controlled and calibrated for any type of acoustic environment, allowing the user to tailor the frequency response, level, distance delay and more, to provide a truly optimized listening experience – and mixes that translate perfectly to other rooms and systems. GLM allows users of any type of Genelec Smart Active Monitors to easily and swiftly create systems to suit all types of stereo, multiple stereo, multi-channel or 3D immersive audio formats.

Happily, the technology of the new 1235A is also available as a retrofittable on-site upgrade for existing owners of 1035A and B monitors. The upgrade, which includes installation of the new RAM-XL module, brand new drivers and a complete system calibration, can be completed with no structural changes and little downtime, enabling 1035 users to benefit from improved performance, greater flexibility – and many more years of reliable service from their monitors.

Genelec Managing Director Siamak Naghian comments, “While control room sizes are generally shrinking, there is still a clear demand from the worlds of music, film and post for main monitors that can deliver pristine truthful performance at very high SPLs. Sitting happily between our 1234 and 1236 main monitors, we are sure that the technology of the 1235A will be warmly embraced by those building new rooms, and existing owners of vintage 1035s that now want to take advantage of all the power and flexibility that our Smart Active Monitors offer. The first pair of 1235As is already destined for Metropolis Studios in London, and we’re excited about the potential for this reborn Genelec classic!”

The 1235A is available now. For more details, please visit www.genelec.com, and for more information about 1035 upgrade options, please contact your local Genelec distributor.