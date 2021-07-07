64 Audio Debuts U6t In-Ear Universal Monitors

Vancouver, WA (July 7, 2021)—64 Audio has introduced its new U6t Universal In-Ear Monitor. The six-driver IEM is designed for touring professionals, taking design aspects from the company’s A6t custom IEM and applying them to a product intended to be used by a broad range of users.
According to 64 Audio, the U6t is intended to be a balanced, natural-sounding earphone that provides a softer presentation of a mix than other models that the company offers. Using the different apex modules and ear-tips included with the IEM allows the listener to further customize the sound of the U6t based on the needs of the music.
Back on the Road! Live Sound Gears Up for Reopening
The U6t IEMs are built around a half-dozen precision-balanced armature drivers, with each containing a tia high, a high-mid, a pair of mids and a pair of lows, cumulatively offering a frequency response of 10Hz – 20kHz. The IEMs offer a reported -20dB of isolation, sport an integrated four-way passive crossover and feature a universal shell milled out of a solid aerospace-grade aluminum billet.
U6t includes various 64 Audio technologies, including tia, apex, and LID. 64 Audio’s Air Pressure Exchange (apex) is a pneumatically interactive vent that releases air pressure in a sealed ear canal, with the intention of alleviating listener fatigue and opening the soundstage. Meanwhile, tia works by eliminating sound-altering tubes and dampers, using the tia high driver and the tia single bore design. Lastly, LID is intended to provide a consistent frequency response regardless of the source.
64 Audio • www.64audio.com