Universal Audio Apollo x16D Audio Interface Debuts

Scotts Valley, CA (July 16, 2024)—Universal Audio has launched its new Apollo x16D Thunderbolt audio interface, designed to work with live and studio digital mixing consoles and networked audio systems over Audinate’s Dante networking platform. The 18 x 20 interface can be used for real-time UAD plug‑in processing over networked audio, while offering immersive audio mixing support for Dolby Atmos, Auro‑3D, and Sony 360 Reality Audio formats.

The Apollo x16D is available in two versions—the Essentials+ and Ultimate+ editions—adding up to 100+ UAD plug‑ins depending on the model chosen. Available now, Essentials+ is priced at $2,999 MAP and Ultimate+ runs $3,999 MAP.

Built around HEXA‑core UAD processing, the Apollo X16D can provide access to more than 200 UAD plug‑ins including Neve, API, Lexicon, SSL, and Auto‑Tune, as well as compressors like the Teletronix LA‑2A and UA 1176. Over Dante, Apollo x16D is a monitoring hub for immersive mixing formats up to 9.1.6, and up to four units can be combined for 64 channels of networked audio with real-time UAD plug‑in processing.

With the new interface, mixers can use Plug-In Scenes to recall settings instantly, even in the middle of a performance; in studio settings, the unit can be used to essentially turn any space with ethernet into a multi‑room Apollo recording studio. In either application—live or studio—favorite UAS plug-ins can now be used, making the leap from studio to stage as needed.

In a statement, Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio, cited the new interface as a milestone for the company, noting that “Networked audio processing plays a critical part of UA’s future.”