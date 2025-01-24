64 Audio Adds to Aspire UIEM Line

Vancouver, WA (January 24, 2025)—64 Audio has unveiled new additions to its recently launched Aspire series of universal in-ear monitors, or UIEMs, at the NAMM Show.

“Our Aspire Series of generic fitting universal in-ear monitors has been designed with the same sonic characteristics and technology worn by the world’s greatest performers using 64 Audio custom in-ear monitors,” explained Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and CEO. “Whether you’re just getting into monitoring with in-ears, not ready for customs, need a backup set, or simply prefer generic fitting products, Aspire offers best-in-class sound and ergonomics, now with four models to choose from.”

Apex Core, 64 Audio’s patented technology, is integrated into the body of the new models, Aspire 1 (single driver), Aspire 2 (dual driver), Aspire 3 (three drivers) and Aspire 4 (four drivers). The pressure relieving channel provides controlled leak via acoustic filters as opposed to pneumatically interactive foam in 64 Audio’s traditional apex implementation. Aspire users can reportedly reduce ear fatigue while maintaining roughly -20 dB of noise isolation, according to the manufacturer.

Aspire 1 and 2 include a Helmholtz resonator said to eliminate resonance by targeting frequencies for optimum tuning. Aspire 3 and 4 include a high-frequency waveguide, a custom designed acoustic structure integrated onto the high-frequency balanced armature driver. Unique in its shape and implementation, this waveguide increases the driver’s efficiency by directing and focusing its energy.

Available Q1 2025 at 64audio.com and specifically designed for musicians and live music professionals, the three new Aspire models (1, 2, and 3) will have MSRPs of $349.99, $499.99, and $649.99 respectively, with the recently launched Aspire 4 model reduced to $799.99.