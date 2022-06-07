Adamson Fletcher Machine Debuts, Tackling Immersive Live Sound

The new Adamson Fletcher Machine is an audio rendering processor for immersive audio, offering a variety of spatialization tools.

Las Vegas, NV (June 7, 2022)—Adamson Systems Engineering has introduced The Adamson Fletcher Machine, an audio rendering processor for immersive audio, offering a variety of spatialization tools.

Taking a new approach to object-based mixing, the Adamson Fletcher Machine utilizes amplitude and time localization. The rendered signals that are sent to the loudspeakers are calculated from the objects’ point of view, which the company says helps provide spatial coherence for most listening positions.

The Stage Unit is a 3U 19” rack-mount, capable of controlling either 64 or 128 inputs and outputs; the compact Traveller Model can handle either 32 or 64 inputs, paired with 32 outputs. Each version is available with hardware configurations operating in AVB/MADI or Dante audio at 48 or 96 kHz. All configurations keep latency at 1.33 ms.

The user interface is based on the digital mixing desk approach and includes mixing tools such as EQ and compression for each object, up to four auxiliary sends and up to eight VCAs, loudspeaker positioning in three dimensions, as well as a high-end integrated reverb with a extensive control.

The Adamson Fletcher Machine can receive OSC and MIDI messages so it can also be controlled using external devices. Additionally, it can be easily with tracking systems to accurately track object movements. Remote operation software for the unit is available for either Mac or Windows operating systems.