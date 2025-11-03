PSPaudioware Launches Free Spectrum Analyzer Plug-in

New York, NY (November 3, 2025)—On Halloween, PSPaudioware released not a trick but a treat: a free plug-in. PSP Spector is a free 31-band spectrum analyzer plug-in for macOS and Windows (AAX, AU, VST, VST3).

Originally introduced as PSP Spector PSPEC-31 within PSPaudioware’s EQ plug-ins PSP ConsoleQ2 and PSP preQursor3, PSP Spector is now available as an independent, stand-alone plug-in, offering users real-time spectral analysist.

Designed for both mixing and mastering applications, the plug-in provides Peak and RMS measurements, as well as a range of visual customization options that allow users to tailor the display to their workflow.

Key Features include 31-band spectrum analysis for frequency monitoring; Peak and RMS measurement modes; selectable dB range and adjustable 0 dB reference level; channel selection and customizable peak hold time; multiple visualization options for both Peak and RMS views; a built-in high-pass filter; and adjustable interface size and 15 tutorial factory presets

The plug-in is freely available to all users. Access to download links is provided upon logging in or creating a free account in the PSPaudioware User Area.