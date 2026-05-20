Allen & Heath Debuts SQ+ Range with Three Models

New York, NY (May 19, 2026)—Allen & Heath’s SQ mixers have become a cornerstone of the console manufacturer’s lineup over the years, as the desks can be found in tours, venues, installs and studios. Nonetheless, user needs and workflows evolve over time, and with that in mind, Allen & Heath today introduced its new SQ+ Range, which takes its place alongside the existing SQ Range. Each model in the new SQ+ Range—the SQ5+, SQ6+ and SQ7+—benefits from new RackUltra FX processing, expanded DEEP processing power and a larger interface for users.

The SQ+ Range has three frame sizes:

• SQ5+ with 17 motorized faders, 16 XLR mic/line inputs and 8 SoftKeys, and an optional 19-inch rack kit.

• SQ6+ with 25 faders, 24 XLR inputs, 16 SoftKeys and 4 SoftRotaries.

• SQ7+ with 33 faders, 32 XLR inputs, 16 SoftKeys and 8 SoftRotaries.

While the new models center around the same 48-input, 96 kHz XCVI core inside the SQ range, the SQ+ Range mixers sport significantly more processing headroom for effects and processing. Key among new features is the addition of four RackUltra FX engines, each with dedicated stereo sends and returns. Developed for the flagship dLive system, RackUltra FX has a suite of effects including reverbs, vocal tuning, pitch processors, amp modelling and saturation. Every SQ+ model has all four engines as standard, with optional Add-Ons available.

The next generation of DEEP Add-Ons will make use of that increased processing power; new Add-Ons include CompStortion, Source Expander, and Dual Threshold Expander, previously only available on dLive and Avantis. At launch, new SQ+ owners can claim the PlusPack—the full suite of DEEP and standard FX Add-Ons in a single bundle—by registering their mixer and signing up to the Allen & Heath newsletter. As a special bonus limited to consoles purchased in the U.S., access to the RackUltra FX Essentials Bundle is also included.

Helping keep track of everything going on inside the desk is a larger 9-inch touchscreen and a new dark GUI for improved clarity in all mixing environments. Carrying over from the SQ line is the full connectivity suite: a 128×128 Intelligent SLink port; a dedicated I/O expansion slot supporting Dante, MADI, Waves and SLink cards; dual USB ports for multitrack recording and computer interfacing; and remote control via free apps for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.