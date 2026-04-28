Focusrite ISA C8X Audio Interface Debuts

Focusrite's famed ISA preamps are the heart of the new ISA C8X—the first audio interface in the company's ISA range.

Los Angeles, CA (April 28, 2026)—ISA preamps have long been a cornerstone of Focusrite products. First designed by Rupert Neve in 1985, they’ve been used in legendary consoles and likewise released as standalone ISA preamps for decades, and now they’re the heart of the new ISA C8X—the first audio interface in the company’s ISA range.

The ISA C8X is a 26-in, 28-out USB-C audio interface, housed in a 2U anodized aluminum rackmount unit. It combines the familiar sound that ISA is known for with new all-analog Console and 430 Air modes, as well as analog and digital I/O and full remote control via Focusrite Control 2.

Two of ISA C8X’s eight preamps are built with the same Lundahl LL1538 transformer that Rupert Neve originally selected in 1985 for its character. Offering up to 79 dB of gain, switchable impedance, balanced inserts and high-pass filtering, the unit’s two ISA preamps support a variety of microphones. The ISA preamps also feature relay-switchable, all-analog circuits. Two modes are available—Console, which adds saturation and low-end punch via a variable soft-clip circuit, and 430 Air (taken from the ISA 430 MkII) which adds shimmer through an inductor-based high-shelf filter.

The other six mic preamps onboard offer 69 dB of gain. A pair of front-panel instrument inputs run through the Lundahl transformer circuitry for console-like feel. All eight preamps are fully remote-controllable via Focusrite Control 2 software.

The Focusrite’s RedNet range’s 24-bit/192 kHz AD/DA converters can be found inside the ISA C8X, providing dynamic range up to 125 dB. A dozen balanced line outputs support monitoring in formats from mono to 7.1.4, and users can switch between up to three monitor groups via the front panel or Focusrite Control 2. Further digital expansion is available via ADAT and S/PDIF, with MIDI I/O and Word Clock also on board.

An included software bundle includes Hitmaker Expansion, which includes the Brainworx bx_console Focusrite SC plug-in, emulating old-school ISA 110 and 130 modules; Oxford Reverb by Sonnox; and other plug-ins. Other bundle options are also available.

ISA C8X is available to order from focusrite.com and authorized retailers, running $2,299.99.