Antares Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor – Mix Product of the Week

(March 17, 2023)—Antares has jumped into the plug-in compressor market with a bang, thanks to its new Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor plug-in (Mac/Windows). It offers a pair of stackable compressor sections, four different compressor types and an engine that uses machine learning (a form of AI) to create custom settings based on the source audio. Vocals are its primary focus, but you can also use this compressor on drums and other instruments.

The compressor types available include FET, Opto A, Opto B and Modern. Each has its own control set appropriate to its compressor type. For legal reasons, Antares can’t come right out and say which compressors they modeled, but based on the controls, the FET is based on an 1176 and Opto A on an LA-2A.

To get started with automatic setting creation, select an input type from a list that includes Soprano, Alto-Tenor, Low Male, Instrument and Bass Inst. Also, choose from Minimal, Controlled and Aggressive options and pick Clean Vocals, Warm & Full or Gritty Vocal.

With the plug-in primed to your specifications, push the button on your DAW’s transport and then the Learn button on Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor. Auto-tune Vocal Compressor then uses its AI engine to analyze the track and create a setting.

Alternatively, you can create manual settings using the controls that appear with each compressor type. You also have the option to choose single or dual-stage operation. Global controls include Input and Output Gain sliders and a Mix knob. The latter allows you to dial in parallel compression for any setting.

Another way to find helpful settings is by selecting one of the presets, which include artist settings by Jacquire King, Gloria Kaba, J-Ray and Electropoint.

Antares includes Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor in its Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription ($24.99/mo or $174.99/year) or sells a perpetual license for $179.