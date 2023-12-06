Royer Labs R-10 “Hot Rod” 25th Anniversary Edition — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (December 6, 2023)—Marking the celebration of its 25th anniversary, Royer Labs has introduced several anniversary editions of its established ribbon mics including the R-10 “Hot Rod” 25th Anniversary Edition. The R-10 is a limited edition of Royer’s popular R-10 ribbon mic, employing a custom transformer that yields a 5dB increase in output compared to the standard R-10. The transformer is also reported to produce an increase in low-midrange focus.

As with the original R-10, the R-10 Hot Rod can handle very high SPLs—up to 160 dB at 1 kHz (!). An internal, three-layer windscreen protects the ribbon element from air blasts and plosives, while helping to reduce proximity effect, enabling the R-10 Hot Rod to be used in close-mic applications without producing excessive proximity effect. The microphone’s open-grille design minimizes standing waves and their associated comb-filtering effects.

The ribbon transducer is internally shock-mounted, isolating the motor structure from shock and vibration, and increasing durability. The 2.5-micron aluminum ribbon is formed with the company’s patented direct-corrugation process, and the transducer is wired for humbucking to reject electromagnetically induced noise.

The ribbon is not affected by heat or humidity, and it provides equal sensitivity from the front or rear of the figure-eight pattern. A patented offset-ribbon design positions the ribbon element toward the front of the transducer, allowing high SPL handling on the front (logo) side and the option of a brighter response when recording lower-SPL sound sources (acoustic guitar, ukulele, vocals, etc.) on the backside, within three feet.

Applications for stage and studio include close-miking acoustic and electric guitar, drum overheads, percussion, brass, strings, acoustic piano and vocals.

As is the case with all Royer microphones, the R-10 Hot Rod 25th Anniversary Edition is built by hand in the company’s Burbank, Calif., facility and comes with a five-year warranty (free re-ribbon in the first year, if necessary). The R-10 Hot Rod is available singly and in matched pairs.