APEX Updates CloudPower Amplifiers

Belgium (September 21, 2023)—APEX has announced its third major firmware and software release for the company’s CloudPower installation amplifier series.

The V1.3.0.R update provides full support for the CloudPower CP354D, CP704D, CP1504D and CP3004D amplifier models, each of which features integral 4×4 Dante networking. The new firmware also offers full support for a Dante retrofit kit, allowing existing CloudPower amplifiers to be integrated into Dante networks.

V1.3.0.R additionally provides support for APEX’s newest 16-channel CP716D amplifier and its integral 16×16 Dante networking module. CP716D delivers 16 x 700W and was developed for use in immersive applications and projects involving numerous separate audio zones.

APEX’s IntelliCloud WebUI also gets multiple enhancements in V1.3.0.R, including the ability to view all CloudPower amplifiers of any type connected to a network, and new screen layouts allowing users to manage CP716D’s 16 channels from their device. IntelliCloud is a browser-based software allowing remote control of CloudPower units, so users will automatically see the latest version when connecting to an amplifier that has been upgraded to V1.3.0.R.

Other additions and bug fixes in the V1.3.0.R release include the ability to select lo-Z / hi-Z mode per channel and upgraded tools for speaker manufacturers wishing to create, manage and protect presets for their loudspeakers.