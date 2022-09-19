Apogee Boom Entry-Level Interface Debuts

Apogee Electronics has unveiled Boom, a new entry-level audio interface aimed at content creators, streamers and the like.

Santa Monica, CA (September 19, 2022)—Apogee Electronics has unveiled Boom, a new entry-level audio interface aimed at content creators, streamers and the like. The 2×2 USB-C audio interface for macOS, iOS and Windows, offers 24-bit/192kHz resolution and brings some of the company’s DSP efforts to the table as well.

Boom offers “professional-spec” AD/DA conversion components with a maximum input level of +18dBu. The onboard mic preamps offer 62 dB of gain, and the unit includes built-in hardware DSP with Symphony ECS Channel strip; drawing from Apogee’s ECS Channel Strip native plug-in tuned by Bob Clearmountain, ECS allows users to shape and sculpt input sources with a 3-band EQ, compression and a drive knob intended to add analog warmth and grit.

The unit sports a ¼” instrument/line input and a balanced mic/line/instrument Combi input, while onboard outputs include a ¼” Zero ohm Headphone output and Left/Right ¼” balanced speaker outputs. The bus-powered Boom unit can connect directly to an iPad Pro and be controlled by the Apogee Control 2 app, which is included. Other software bundled with Boom includes Ableton Live Lite DAW, but the unit works with any audio recording application on macOS, iOS or Windows.

Available now, Boom runs $299.99 US.