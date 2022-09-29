Artesia Pro Xjam Mobile Pad Controller Debuts

San Diego, CA (September 29, 2022)—Artesia Pro has introduced Xjam, a plug-and-play mobile pad controller for live performance and music production.

The Xjam sports a slim, ultra-thin form factor with an anodized aluminum body, making it a portable option for programmers, DJs and music producers who need to bring their tools with them. Class-compliant and USB powered, Xjam works with Macs, PCs and iOS devices.

The Xjam features 16 pads that offer a responsive feel and polyphonic aftertouch; they can be used to access 48 user-programmable scene presets, which can be recalled via three banks. A half-dozen assignable knobs allow producers to control parameters such as volume, pan, filter, cutoff, and more; these result in use as up to 18 assignable 360° encoders accessible via three banks. As a USB-powered controller, users can take the unit anywhere and use it by simply plugging it into their device of choice.

The unit comes with a variety of bundled software, including Bitwig Studio 8-track and Wavelab LE for Mac and PC, as well as Cubasis on the iPhone and iPad. It also offersTRS 3.5mm MIDI out and comes with a USB-C-to-USB-A cable.

Artesia Pro’s Xjam is available at $139 USD MAP.