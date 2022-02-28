Ashly Audio SP-8.1P Passive Subwoofer Launched

Ashly Audio has added to its line of subwoofers with the introduction of the 8-inch SP-8.1P Passive Subwoofer.

Webster, NY (February 28, 2022)—Ashly Audio has added to its line of subwoofers with the introduction of the 8-inch SP-8.1P Passive Subwoofer.

The new SP-8.1P handles up to 150 W at 8 Ohms, with a sensitivity of 95 dB (1 W @ 1 m) and a frequency response of 43 Hz-180 Hz (-10 dB). The subwoofers DSP voice presets provide frequency response tailoring, delay and crossover settings with Ashly’s IS & AW speakers with AquaControl and Protea-equipped processors. According to Ashly Audio, the subwoofer is recommended for use with the company’s nXp 400 or higher, or Pêma 4125, 4250, 8125, 8250 amplifiers.

The new SP-8.1P subwoofers are designed with a dynamic 8-inch woofer with ferrite magnet, front-loaded into a bass-reflex and a 0.6″ reinforced plywood enclosure. The subwoofer line is available with a textured paint finish in both black and white.

The sub featuresd two recessed handles—one on either side—and rubber feet on the bottom and side. The subwoofer can be hung with the SP-8.1P’s 10 mm threaded bolt holes along the top, sides and rear to accommodate optional hanging eye-bolts.

“The compact size of the SP-8.1P allows for installation in areas where a larger subwoofer wouldn’t typically fit,” said Noel Larson, EVP of sales and marketing at Ashly Audio. “We stand by our commitment to create complete and integrated solutions for everyone – from storefronts and restaurants, to houses of worship and schools – and the addition of the SP-8.1P offers possibility for more installations in more places.”