Ferrofish Pulse 8 AE Launched

Germany (January 8, 2025)—Ferrofish has introduced its new Pulse 8 AE, an 8-channel AD/DA converter with ADAT connectivity, designed for both studio and live recording environments.

The unit has been created with aiding studio workflow. Outfitted with 8 analog inputs and outputs, the Pulse 8 AE enables integration of mixing consoles, synthesizers, drum machines and other instruments into a typical creative workflow, letting users attach all their gear whether in the recording studio or out on the road.

The unit is powered by carefully selected ESS converter chips, chosen for their sound quality, and delivers conversion up to 192 kHz with professional +20 dBu headroom. The Pulse 8 AE makes it easy to add additional channels of high-resolution audio via any ADAT-enabled audio interface

Like its larger Pulse 16 sibling, the unit simplifies adding channels of high-resolution audio via ADAT, as it is compatible with any ADAT-enabled audio interface, making it adaptable to a variety of production scenarios.

The converter introduces single-channel routing, enabling users to assign and manage each individual channel. Inputs can be routed to any chosen output via a matrix window, for flexibility; remote control is also possible via Mac and PC using Ferrofish’s RemoteFish control software.

It has an MSRP of $699 and is available now.